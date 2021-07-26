US Covid Cases May Have Been 60% Underestimated, Study Finds | US News





The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States may have been underestimated by up to 60%, researchers at the University of Washington have found.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, builds on research which found that the number of reported cases is only a fraction of the total estimated number of infections. This has important implications for the number of Americans who must be vaccinated to stop epidemics.

The document comes as a swathe of southern and midwestern states, particularly Arkansas, Missouri and Louisiana, are experiencing epidemics caused by Delta variant infections in unvaccinated people.

There are all kinds of different data sources we can draw on to understand the Covid-19 pandemic, said Adrian Raftery, professor of sociology and statistics at the University of Washington and lead author of the study.

But, he said, each data source has its own flaws that would give a biased picture of what’s really going on. What we wanted to do was develop a framework that corrects the flaws of several data sources and builds on their strengths to give us an idea of ​​the prevalence of Covid-19 in a region, state or country in his outfit.

The study incorporated data on deaths, the number of tests given each day and the proportion of people who come back positive. Importantly, it also incorporated data from studies of people randomly sampled for Covid-19 in Indiana and Ohio.

Random sample surveys provide strong evidence for the true prevalence of a disease, as they do not rely on people looking for tests, which often fail to detect asymptomatic infections.

Based on the analysis of this data, the researchers found that 65 million Americans may have been infected. Official counts put the number at around 33 million. Researchers at the University of Washington estimated that 60% of all cases were missed, with just one in 2.3 cases counted in Indiana and Ohio.

As of Monday, the number of Covid cases maintained by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and commonly mentioned by the media stood at nearly 34.5 million

Undercounts may depend on the severity of the pandemic and the amount of testing in that state, said Nicholas J Irons, study co-author and postdoctoral student.

If you have a state with a severe pandemic but limited testing, the undercoverage can be very high and you miss the vast majority of infections that occur, he said. Or, you might have a situation where testing is rampant and the pandemic is not as severe. There, the undercoverage rate would be lower.

The findings have important implications for the prospect of achieving herd immunity, the point at which epidemics end because a virus cannot find new hosts. In May, scientists believed the herd immunity threshold for Covid-19 was around 80%, a number that has increased slightly with the emergence of highly contagious variants such as Delta.

By the spring of 2021, according to the study, around 20% of the American population had been infected with Covid-19.

Without a mass vaccination campaign, the results say, the United States is unlikely to achieve collective immunity anytime soon and therefore likely to experience waves of epidemics, hospitalizations and death.

Even with a mass vaccination campaign, the United States is unlikely to achieve herd immunity this year or perhaps never, due to the highly contagious variants, low vaccine acceptance in some states, and the fact that that children under 12 are not eligible for vaccines.

About 56% of Americans are fully vaccinated, but these inoculations are not evenly distributed. The northeastern states tend to have administered the highest proportion of vaccines, and the southern and midwestern states the lowest.

This uneven distribution allowed an outbreak of Delta infections to sweep unvaccinated people across Arkansas, Missouri and Louisiana. The vaccines currently licensed in the United States are very effective against the variants.

Low immunization rates, including among health workers, in turn sparked a national debate on immunization mandates, with hospital chains and major cities starting to institute mandates for workers to be immunized.

Also on Monday, the American Medical Association released a joint statement with dozens of groups of doctors and nurses, calling for mandatory vaccination of health workers. Elderly care workers in particular have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the medical industry. More than 40% have not yet received a vaccine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/26/us-covid-cases-undercounted-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos