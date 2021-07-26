



A hiring manager who planned to smuggle more than $5 million from the UK to Dubai has been jailed while on unpaid leave.

Tara Hanlon, 30, arrived at Heathrow Airport while trying to board a plane carrying five suitcases with a total of $1.9 million in cash.

She claimed she did not know the amount of money involved, but phone records show that she had already successfully smuggled $3.5 million on three previous trips to Dubai.

In March, Hanren, an operations manager at Leeds recruitment firm Goodall Brazier, was fired and discussed recruiting others for the scam, the Isleworth Crown Court said.

There is clearly an element of greed here, said Judge Karen Holt, who imprisoned Hanlon for 34 months.

You were motivated by personal gain and it was a criminal act for a lasting period when few people traveled in very difficult times. But you did.

The court heard that Hanlon was recruited as a money mule by Michelle Clarke, who believed that Hanlon had worked for Sky and had recently moved to Dubai.

Prosecutor Nathan Rasiah said Hanlon stopped while trying to board a late-night business class flight on October 3, last year.

Police officers searched her and her luggage and found an amount of cash that was vacuum-packed and covered in coffee grounds, he said.

Hanlon said the driver handed her the bag with instructions to declare cash when she arrived in Dubai. She claimed that she was asked to fly to Dubai to do her Clarks hair in exchange for free flights and accommodation.

However, evidence on her cell phone suggests she was more deeply involved in smuggling operations.

Hanlon suggested a friend who might like to work as a mule, and the message states that she turned to crime to pay off her debts.

Rasiah said she was given $3,000 per trip and celebrated receiving three great gifts to help her live her best life.

Hanlon also discussed with Clark how freshmen should be fit to carry suitcases of cash.

Stephen Gratage said Hanlance’s mother died just a day before she was fired from her job at the start of the first COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who were laid off really thought they would never return to their jobs, and during the lockdown, for this defendant, the tremendous suffering mixed with grief and loss of friendship and colleagues.

He said Hanlon suspected the trip was illegal, but was convinced it was allowed because the cash was declared upon arrival in Dubai. Leeds’ Hanlon pleaded guilty to three counts of removing criminal property and attempting to remove criminal property.

