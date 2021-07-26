Medical groups call for mandatory vaccinations for all U.S. healthcare workers





All U.S. healthcare workers should be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a joint statement released on Monday by a number of major medical groups who argued that the health and safety of the nation depended on such warrants to curb a pandemic that has killed nearly 611,000 Americans.

Noting the recent resurgence of the pandemic through super-contagious variants and the availability of “safe and effective vaccines,” nearly 60 organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Nursing Association, said all medical workers have an ethical commitment to putting their patients first. “We support the growing number of experts and institutions that support the demand for universal vaccination of health workers,” they said in the statement.

A separate appeal was made last week by the American Hospital Association, the country’s largest hospital group.

The call from the medical community comes as the Delta variant tears apart across the country, with coronavirus cases rising sharply among unvaccinated populations.

Those who have resisted vaccination include a significant number of hospital workers, including in New York City, where 25% of hospital workers are not vaccinated, with an even higher number in New York, according to state data.

Their reluctance was announced in previous surveys of medical workers. At the end of 2020, only 36% of U.S. healthcare workers said they were ready to take the vaccine as soon as it became available, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians. The rapid time frame in which vaccines were developed fueled safety and efficacy concerns among many medical workers at the time, who, like the general public, were also exposed to vaccine misinformation about social networks, discovered the AAFP.

As it stands, more than 96% of doctors report being fully vaccinated, according to WADA. Separately, 83% of nurses said they were fully immunized in a survey in April and May, the ANA revealed.

According to WebMD, other estimates from general hospital staff show that up to one in four was not vaccinated by the end of May.

With the country’s overall vaccination rate currently below 60%, more and more hospital and medical systems are forcing employees to be vaccinated.

The first major U.S. hospital system to require the injections, Houston Methodist, has separated from more than 150 workers due to its tenure policy, while about 25,000 of its employees have complied with the June 7 deadline. .

Since then, around 50 medical systems across the country have followed suit, with RWJBarnabas Health recently firing six senior officials for refusing to be vaccinated. New Jersey’s largest health care system, RWJBarnabas plans to make vaccination mandatory for all of its more than 35,000 workers.

New York City is requiring healthcare workers at its public hospitals and clinics to get vaccinated by August 2 or get tested weekly for COVID-19 infection.

About 60% of the city’s more than 42,000 public hospital workers are vaccinated, according to Mitch Katz, who heads the country’s largest public health system. Across the city, which includes many large private hospital systems, about 70% of all hospital workers are vaccinated.

There are 22 million workers in the health care industry, which employs 14% of all U.S. workers, according to the 2019 Census Bureau American Community Survey.

Meanwhile, the Department of Veterans Affairs is demanding that 115,000 healthcare workers get vaccinated over the next two months, becoming the first federal agency to mandate employees to get vaccinated.

President Biden confirmed the new requirement when asked about it in a meeting with the Iraqi prime minister.

“Yes, Veterans Affairs is actually going to require that all doctors working in facilities be vaccinated,” the president said.

