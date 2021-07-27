Ministers will allow free travel to the UK for vaccinated foreigners.





Ministers are almost agreeing on quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated foreigners from several countries, including the European Union (EU) and even the United States.

A Whitehall source said a deal has been made that will allow the UK to recognize vaccine passports from countries that currently accept NHS Covid passes for traveling British.

Travel officials are increasingly convinced that the government will announce a big bang approach to kick off the journey as it adds more countries to the green list next week.

Currently, 33 countries recognize the UK’s Covid-19 passport, and ministers are planning to offer reciprocity so that double-vaccinated travelers can visit family and friends in the UK.

Countries that recognize NHS apps include Spain, Greece, France, Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Hong Kong, Anguilla, Cayman Islands, and Barbados.

A deal could be reached within this week.

According to government sources, discussions are ongoing regarding recognizing US vaccine certification, but no decision has yet been made.

Mobile signatures are understood to be complicated as each state in the United States has its own approach to COVID-19 passports, and some states only issue paper certificates, raising fears of counterfeiting.

read more

Binmen, prison and defense staff exempt from quarantine under daily testing plan

Many EU countries have eased restrictions on fully vaccinated US travelers, but the UK is putting pressure on them to comply.

This comes after Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi last week told Commons that he wants governments to offer the same reciprocity as the 33 countries that recognize our apps, which will happen soon.

He added that ultimately there will be coordination between the World Health Organization, ourselves, European regulators, US regulators, and other regulators around the world regarding recognizing vaccination.

The Department of Transportation has promised to hold an official review of the rules for travelers arriving this week.

The reduction in cases in the UK has given the travel sector hope that ministers will allow more quarantine-free travel next Thursday, when the next travel review is expected.

read more

Port and airport workers at risk of corruption by organized criminal gangs fired

Paul Charles of public relations firm PC Agency was looking forward to a big bang in terms of opening up more green-listed destinations as their next travel announcement is due next week. Ministers have become even more confident as the level of infection has decreased so more countries can protect the environment.

Charles said he expects France to be removed from the Amber Plus list.

In August, the travel sector desperately needs more green countries. He added that there must be an urgent need to make more destinations available and bring in more businesses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/ministers-close-to-allowing-quarantine-free-travel-to-uk-for-fully-vaccinated-foreign-nationals-1122271 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos