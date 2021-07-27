Parliamentarians and activists surprised by UK’s discriminatory crime reduction plan | police





Lawmakers and activists have sounded the alarm for a series of proposals from the government’s crime reduction plan, including more frequent stops and searches, liquor tag trials, and criminals performing prominent community service street sweeps.

Liberty said the permanent easing of search powers would exacerbate discrimination and divide communities in the UK, and former Home Secretary Diane Abbott said this would be surprising and counterproductive.

Labor said the policy re-examined several previously announced proposals and extensions of existing pilots.

The strategy will include a plan to have named and reachable officers in all regions of England and Wales, as well as league tables for 101 and 999 response times.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the beating crime plan is part of a promise to pacify parts of the country plagued by crime and antisocial behavior, but Labor has criticized the strategy for lack of vision and said the police have been demoralized.

Here are some suggestions for the strategy:

Permanently easing conditions for police use of Section 60 suspension and search powers to deal with knife-edge crimes

Expanding use of electronic monitoring for thieves after release

Trial over the use of alcohol tags to detect alcohol in the sweat of offenders who have committed a drinking offense against prison breakers in Wales

It makes unpaid work more visible by guiding criminals into clean streets and open spaces.

Community service criminals wear hi-vis when cleaning canals or cleaning graffiti. An interior ministry source said the intention was to make the crime pay off.

Emmanuelle Andrews, Liberty’s head of policy and campaigns, said: We all want to feel safe in our communities, but expanding discriminatory police power is not the way we get there.

Many communities, especially those of people of color, experience intimidating and oppressive policing, and government packages only exacerbate the situation. More young people will be subjected to more coercion, punishment and control.

The Interior Ministry said the plan focused specifically on the causes of crime, including alcohol and illicit drugs, citing drug-related statistics that accounted for half of all homicides last year.

This includes the 31m expansion of Project ADDER to eight additional local authorities, a strategy to combine police resources and invest in addiction recovery targeting local gang leaders leading the drug trade.

The government also said it will invest more than $45 million in professional support for mainstream schools and providing alternatives to severe violence hotspots to help young people re-engage in education.

The plan includes 17 million packages for Violence Reduction Units, providing professional assistance to trained young workers when young people are arrested for knife injuries or admitted to A&E.

Mr Johnson said governments cannot level the country when crime hits the poorest and draws the most vulnerable into violence.

The prime minister will make a series of visits to promote the strategy, but is likely to face tensions with front-line officers after the government says the majority of officers will not see pay increases this year.

The Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW), which represents 130,000 police officers, said last week that it does not trust Interior Minister Pretty Patel and cannot trust the government.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: The announcement of this restructured policy will not make our streets safer. When the Conservatives deal with crime, they talk and don’t act.

According to their surveillance, police numbers have been reduced and community police have been destroyed. With an insulting pay freeze, it’s no surprise that front-line police have declared they have no confidence in the interior secretary.

Thomas-Symonds said the nominee’s police officers cannot replace the impact they have on policing the community. It’s no surprise that antisocial behavior is soaring, rape convictions are record low, and violent crime is ravaging communities across the country.

Abbott said the plan is a checklist of special effects designed for Priti Patel to get good headlines in the tabloid press in the short term, but it doesn’t do anything about the long-term problems of the criminal justice system.

Johnson initially promised in an article in Express that if you were a victim of a crime, there would be a named police officer who would immediately call someone on your side.

However, Labor said the policy appeared to be diluted, promising that all parts of England and Wales would have designated and reachable police officers dedicated to the service.

An Interior Ministry source said there were misreads that there were personal details of a designated police officer for the Police Department area, where both crime victims and related residents could call.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/27/mps-and-campaigners-alarmed-at-uks-discriminatory-reduction-plans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos