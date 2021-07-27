Court orders rioter on Capitol Hill to unlock laptop ‘with his face’ – TechCrunch





A federal judge in Washington, DC, ordered a man accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol Riot on January 6 to unlock his laptop “with his face” after prosecutors claimed the laptop contained probably video footage that would incriminate him in the attempted insurgency.

Guy Reffitt was arrested at the end of January, three weeks after participating in the riot, and has been in prison since. He has pleaded not guilty to five federal counts, including bringing a gun to Capitol Hill grounds and obstructing justice. His Windows laptop was one of several devices seized by the FBI, which investigators said were password protected but could be unlocked using Reffitt’s face.

Prosecutors said forensic evidence suggested the laptop contained gigabytes of footage from the camera worn by Reffitt’s helmet that he allegedly used to record part of the riot. Prosecutors asked the court if he could make Reffitt sit in front of the computer to unlock it.

Reffitt’s attorney told the court his client “couldn’t remember” the password, but the court sided with the government and allowed the request to coerce his biometrics. Reffitt’s attorney told CNN, which first reported the court order, that the laptop is now unlocked.

The government took advantage of a loophole in the Fifth Amendment, which grants everyone in the United States the right to remain silent, including the right not to disclose information that could implicate them in a crime, such as a password. But some courts have ruled that these protections do not extend to a person’s physical attributes that can be used in place of a password, such as a face scan or fingerprint.

In Reffitt’s indictment, the FBI said so, arguing that forcing Reffitt to unlock his computer by sitting in front of him “would not violate the defendant’s Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. “.

Courts across the United States are still divided over how to read the Fifth Amendment and whether it applies to the forced use of a person’s biometric data. The U.S. Supreme Court is unlikely to address the issue anytime soon, dismissing two motions in as many years to rule on the matter, leaving much to the states to decide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/07/26/court-orders-us-capitol-rioter-to-unlock-his-laptop-with-his-face/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos