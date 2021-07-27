UK home prices are 30% higher than their pre-crisis peak in 2008 | housing market





UK home prices hit new highs in June and are 30% higher than their pre-crisis highs of 2008, according to the market’s latest snapshot.

The average house price today is $230,700, up 5.4% from the same month a year ago, according to real estate website Zoopla.

He said the sharp increase occurred as the number of homes on the market fell 25% in the first half compared to the same period in 2020.

Zoopla also said that demand for housing has more than doubled in the years before the pandemic, with family homes being particularly popular. Supply has now been unable to keep up with demand as of January 2021, and there is no sign of an imminent readjustment.

The findings reflect a study published Monday by rival real estate firm NAEA Propertymark, which found that 40% of UK properties sold in June were sold for more than their original asking price.

Although he noted that the 40% figure was the highest on record, he also noted that the average number of agreed-upon sales per real estate agent branch decreased very slightly in June, from 12 in May to 11. Last week, Rightmove said that enthusiastic buyer activity is driving the market higher than ever.

Mark Hayward, senior policy adviser at Propertymarks, said there are typically 19 buyers per available property.

We are still very firmly entrenched in a strong seller market. Real estate is selling quickly at record high prices. We expect the market to readjust over the next few months as stamp duty holidays continue to phase out and people return to normal.

According to Zoopla’s latest snapshot, Northern Ireland and Wales had the highest growth rates last year of 8.6% and 8.4% respectively. This represents the highest growth in Wales in 16 years.

The market remains polarized in London, with demand in the capital’s suburbs 86% higher than the 2017-19 average, while interest inside London is only 2% higher.

As the impact of the extended stamp duty eases, Zoopla said it expects price increases to rise to 6% in the coming months before easing to 4-5% at the end of the year.

