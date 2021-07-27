At least 85 wildfires ravage 1.5 million acres in drought-stricken western US | Forest fires





At least 85 active wildfires have burned an estimated 1.5 million acres in 13 US states, mostly in the west, where the parched landscape fueled the rapid flames and caused extreme fire behavior that turned out to be difficult to contain.

Figures from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) were reported as the 2021 fire season is already on track to break records set last year, when more than 10.6 million acres burned. More than 90% of the west is now officially in drought, according to the NIFC, with recent heat waves setting multiple records in the Pacific Northwest, northern Great Basin and northern Rockies.

The Dixie fire became California’s largest after exploding in size over the weekend and joining another blaze. The Dixie fire burned nearly 197,500 acres and is 22% contained. Authorities reported an initial estimate that 16 houses and other structures were destroyed, but the actual number is believed to be higher.

Rick Carhart, a public information official for Cal Fire, said damage assessment teams had not yet been able to access the burned areas.

Part of the problem was that they couldn’t physically see anything because it was so smoky, he said.

Meanwhile, more than 10,700 homes remain at risk and evacuation orders have been issued in communities in three counties.

STRIKE CZU TEAM RECORD: Response Team ST9170c last night helped maintain Division I with line construction, pipe laying and gunnery operations. The crews did a great job and worked for the last 11 days. We do our best! #CaWx

The massive blaze ignited on July 13 just miles from where the deadly camp fire started in 2018. It is believed to have been caused by faulty equipment from Pacific Gas & Electric, which also caused the camp fire, which killed 86 people and razed the city of Paradise.

From the beginning, [the Dixie fire] burned away from where the campfire burned, Carhart said. But that doesn’t necessarily make people in this area feel much better. Everyone in this area is still very aware of the dangers of fire and does not like to see smoke in the air.

The blaze burns in areas difficult to access for crews and engines, complicating containment efforts as more than 2,200 firefighters continue to fight the blaze. It has also created large cloud formations that can generate erratic weather conditions including thunderstorms and dry lightning that can cause new ignitions. Smoke reduced the threat from those clouds over the weekend, Carhart said, but incident meteorologists predicted conditions could be more likely until early this week.

If the fire behavior becomes too extreme, we will pull the firefighters off the line and back them up to wait for conditions to improve, so they can return to work, Carhart said.

The Bootleg Fire, the largest wildfire in the west, which burned more than 409,600 acres in Oregon, also caused erratic conditions throughout the weekend, forming a tornado along its perimeter is, according to officials.

The blaze was 53% contained as of Monday morning, but it is burning extremely dry wood and shrubs that continue to fuel the flames, with little chance of the rain bringing a respite. Dry lightning is forecast for the region on Monday, but cooler temperatures and higher humidity are also expected to help with the fires.

Smoke from fires burning in the west has blanketed the United States, causing unhealthy air quality all the way to the east coast.

Smoke from the Dixie blaze also complicated efforts to contain the Tamarack blaze, another major blaze raging in California, but crews were able to reach 45% containment on Monday morning. The fire burned more than 67,700 acres near the California-Nevada border, as conditions remain hot, dry and unstable according to officials. More than a dozen structures have been damaged or lost according to initial estimates, but that number is also expected to increase.

Another extreme heat wave is expected in the coming days as a massive heat dome is expected to push temperatures up in the western and central United States, from California and the Pacific Northwest to the Great Plains and to the Great Lakes. Temperatures are expected to range 15 to 25 degrees above average in some areas and could break heat records.

Excessive heat will increase the risk of new fires in the area.

In addition to excessive heat, the high-pressure aloft dome will trap smoke from active forest fire areas in the west, the National Weather Service Prediction Center said in a tweet on Monday. Numerous air quality alerts dot the region to start the week.

In addition to the excessive heat, the high pressure dome aloft will trap smoke from active forest fire areas in the west, shown moving clockwise around the high pressure in this forecast of smoke concentrations near the area. Numerous air quality alerts dot the region to start the week.

Climate change has played a key role in the increasing intensity of fires in the west, with warmer and drier conditions increasing the risk of ignition and causing erratic behavior of the fires. The fire season is also lengthening, exacerbating disasters and depleting resources.

The climate affects the length, heat and drought of the fire seasons, Natasha Stavros, an applied science systems engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California that studies wildfires, said on the blog of the agency in February. As the climate warms, we are seeing long-term drying and warming of air and vegetation.

