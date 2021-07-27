UK heat-related deaths could triple over the next 30 years





According to the report, heat-related deaths in the UK could triple over the next 30 years, increasing to around 7,000 per year.

The British Red Cross warns that there is a dangerous awareness gap in the UK when it comes to perceptions of heat hazards.

The charity has released a report called Feeling Heat, which shows how well the UK is prepared for rising temperatures and how aware people are of the dangers of heatwaves.

The report comes after hot weather in the UK that triggered an unprecedented extreme heat warning. Heatwaves and heatwaves have increased in the UK and will continue to increase in intensity and duration, he said.

“The average duration of warm spells has more than doubled in length over the past few decades and by 2050 the UK will be 50% more likely to experience hot summers, and heat-related deaths could more than triple to around 7,000 per year. There is,” the report said.

A charity study found that the risks that heatwaves can pose don’t match the level of public concern.

High temperatures pose an unrecognized hazard (PA).

The public appears to have a positive perception of the word heatwave brings good weather, and the survey suggests that more than a quarter (26%) of people view heatwaves as good.

More than a third (37%) of the survey suggested that heat waves would be a problem in the future, but not now.

According to the report, the heatwave in August 2020 caused a record 2,556 excess deaths in the UK and caused severe chaos across the UK.

Severe water shortages have resulted in more than 300 homes in West Sussex without water for five days, loss of approximately 5 million employees and a loss of approximately £770 million to the UK economy.

Despite being at high risk, more than half (57%) of the population aged 75 and over said they do not consider them vulnerable to the effects of heatwaves.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults was conducted in June 2021.

The results suggest that the majority of UK adults (60%) have experienced at least one side effect in the UK: hot weather, most often headache (33%), dizziness or fainting (22%) or heat rash (21%). ).

The survey found that 40% of adults had never seen information on how to protect themselves during a heat wave and 9% said they had never been warned in advance that a UK heat wave was expected.

Former TV weathercaster Sian Lloyd has joined the British Red Cross to urge awareness and understanding of the risks associated with rising temperatures.

“The UK is getting hotter and hotter,” she said. As a result of climate change, heat waves are becoming longer and more extreme, and the health and well-being of many people will continue to suffer as a result.

“We already know that certain groups are more at risk from extreme heat, including those aged 75 and over, adults with underlying medical conditions, children and babies, and people living in high-rise apartments and high-temperature urban areas. higher.”

Matthew Killick, Head of Crisis Response and Community Recovery at the British Red Cross, said:

“As a result, every year people struggle with their health and well-being, demand for health care and healthcare increases, transportation stops, and employers experience reduced productivity and even life-threatening conditions.

“But heat waves don’t have to be fatal. From checking your neighbors to providing first aid, simple early steps can keep you, family and friends safe and healthy in hot weather.

“We are calling on all UK governments to ensure that those most at risk of heat can take action and access the targeted information, advice and support they need to stay safe and healthy.”

