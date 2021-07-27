US Will Not Lift Travel Restrictions At This Point Due To Spread Of Delta Variant | US News





The United States will not lift any existing travel restrictions at this point due to concerns over the highly transmissible variant of Covid-19 Delta and the growing number of coronavirus cases in the United States, the White House confirmed on Monday.

The decision comes after a high-level meeting at the White House on Friday night. This means that the long-term travel restrictions that have barred much of the world’s population from entering the United States since 2020 will not be lifted in the short term.

Given where we are today … with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday, citing the spread of the Delta variant to the States. -United and abroad. Driven by the Delta variant, cases are increasing here with us, especially among those who are not vaccinated and seem to continue to increase in the coming weeks.

The ad almost certainly condemns any offer by US airlines and the US travel industry to save summer travel for Europeans and others covered by the restrictions. Airlines have lobbied the White House heavily for months to lift the restrictions and some say the industry may now have to wait until September or later for a possible review.

The US is currently banning most non-US citizens who in the past 14 days have been to the UK, Europe’s 26 Schengen countries without internal border controls, or Ireland, China , India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

The extraordinary travel restrictions from the United States were first imposed on China in January 2020 to combat the spread of Covid-19. Other countries have since been added, most recently India in early May.

Last week, the US Department of Homeland Security said the US land borders with Canada and Mexico would remain closed to non-essential travel until at least August 21, although Canada said it would begin allowing fully vaccinated U.S. tourists from August 9.

Asked July 15 during a joint appearance with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about when the United States will lift European travel restrictions, President Joe Biden said he would be able to answer that question for you. in the next few days, which is likely to happen.

Merkel said any decision to lift the restrictions must be a lasting one. It certainly doesn’t make sense to have to take it back after just a few days.

Since this press conference, American cases have jumped.

United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday that the seven-day average of new cases in the United States was up 53% from the previous week. The Delta variant, which was first found in India, now accounts for over 80% of new cases nationwide and has been detected in more than 90 countries.

Psaki also cited the fact that the CDC last week urged Americans to avoid traveling to the UK, given the rising number of cases.

The restrictions drew sharp criticism from those prevented from seeing their loved ones, and the White House has recognized its willingness to reunite separated families.

The Biden administration declined to propose measures that would trigger when it removed restrictions and did not disclose whether it would remove restrictions on individual countries or focus on improving screening of individual travelers.

Reuters reported last week that the White House was discussing the possibility of making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for international visitors, but no decision has been made, sources with information on the matter said. This idea remains under active discussion, they said.

The Biden administration has also been in talks with U.S. airlines in recent weeks about setting up international contact tracing for passengers before lifting travel restrictions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/26/us-travel-restrictions-covid-delta-variant-white-house The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos