The EU protocol proposal is not enough, the UK says.





The UK has told the European Union that Brussels’ new proposal to settle the conflict over the Northern Ireland Protocol is not enough.

On Monday, the EU released a document suggesting that testing of over-the-counter medicines destined for Northern Ireland could be carried out by UK authorities.

Brussels said this would require the UK to meet several conditions, including ensuring that all medicines comply with European Medicines Agency standards and that all packets destined for Northern Ireland be labeled like this.

However, a UK government spokesperson said the proposal remains the same as before. [the EU] It was sent to us at the end of June and does not address unresolved issues and concerns.

They added that the EU’s proposal was a welcome start, but it would be complex and burdensome to operate and would not cover any medicines, such as new drugs, which under current contracts would have to be approved by the European Medicines Agency in Northern Ireland. .

That is why the Command Paper suggests that the simplest way to avoid these problems in the future is to completely remove the drug from the scope of the protocol.

The current rules under the Protocol mean that Northern Ireland is essentially in line with the EU’s pharmaceutical regulatory system, whereas the UK is not.

Last month, the EU granted a grace period for cross-border drug testing until the end of the year, until the European Commission has a broader proposal to address the issue in the fall.

Brussels argued Monday that the proposal is an important, creative solution and equates to the EU changing its own rules.

Maro efovi, EU Commissioner for Relations with the UK, said:

The new EU proposal also outlined where Brussels felt it could adjust its protocol on the issue of livestock crossing the Irish Sea. It mainly involves livestock moving back and forth to visit agricultural exhibitions in the UK. Brussels says cattle should be able to move back and forth with a single ear tag.

The UK government has said that the fact that Northern Ireland’s livestock must all comply with the same health conditions as prescribed by the EU means that Northern Ireland’s farmers are at a commercial disadvantage.

Brussels’ proposal comes a week after the EU rejected Lord Frost’s plans to renegotiate the broader scope of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

