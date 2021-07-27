Travel to the UK: When is the next Green List review and what to expect?





UK vacationers continue to be nervous as they await the latest review of UK travel restrictions amid rising Covid cases at popular tourist attractions.

Sunseekers have seen their plans go awry over the past few months as the country shifts between the various traffic light categories on their UK travel list.

So, when is the next review deadline and what can we expect to announce?

When is your next UK travel review?

The results of the next review will be announced on the 4th or 5th of August (photo from Portugal).

The traffic light system is reviewed by the government every three weeks.

The results of the next review will be announced on the 4th or 5th of August.

Usually announcements are made on Thursday, but the most recent update has been pushed back one day to Wednesday.

The Department of Transport has previously said: These periodic reviews allow governments to help the public understand Covid requirements when traveling to the UK while continuing to assess the risks in other countries.

What can you expect?

Various media reports suggest that travel restrictions in France will be lifted next week.

/ AFP via Getty Images

Various media reports suggest that travel restrictions in France will be lifted next week.

The country is likely to be removed from the amber plus list as government officials appear to be acknowledging that a beta variant threat is included.

PC Agency CEO Paul Charles said the data showed that Italy, Germany, Poland and Canada should all be added to the green list.

But as the number of coronavirus mutant cases rise, there were fears that holiday hotspots like Spain and Greece could be added to the Pumpkin Plus list.

The two countries have already tightened lockdown restrictions in recent weeks as they fight to control the virus.

Vacations to Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera could be at risk due to the number of positive cases in the region, a top travel expert said.

Independence travel editor Simon Calder said he believes Balearic is at greater risk than Greece.

Balearic is a really serious cause for concern in terms of positive rates. He told Sky News all he could do if he had booked his vacation with the best of hopes.

How does the traffic light system work?

Green: Travelers must undergo pre-departure testing and PCR testing on or before the second day of returning to the UK. Vacationers who test negative do not have to go through quarantine or additional tests when they return home, so the cost of testing after vacation can be cut in half.

Amber: UK holiday travelers returning from the Amber List countries will no longer need to self-isolate as of 19 July. Non-double jab arrivals must be quarantined for 10 days. Those who have not been vaccinated are required to undergo pre-departure testing and PCR testing on days 2 and 8, and may be lifted from testing on day 5 to end self-isolation early. Those who have been vaccinated must undergo screening before entering the country and on the second day of their return.

Amber Plus: UK travelers, regardless of their vaccination status, must be quarantined for up to 10 days upon arrival home. You must also have a PCR test on or before the 2nd day of arrival, and you must have a PCR test again on the 8th day. A person with a double jab may undergo further testing on day 5 and leave self-isolation early if the result is negative. They still have to take the day 8 exam. Currently, only France is amber plus, but there are rumors that other countries such as Spain and Greece are considering adding it.

Red: People returning from Red List countries are required to stay in a managed quarantine hotel for 10 days, which must be booked prior to travel. Travelers must complete pre-departure screening and PCR testing on Days 2 and 8.

Which countries are currently on your green travel list?

barbados beach

/ Pixabay

Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

Pitcairn, Henderson, Duchy, Oeno Islands

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

A full list of yellow and red list countries can be found here.

What is the green watchlist and who is on it?

beautiful village in croatia

/ Shutterstock

If a country is at risk of moving to amber, it will be added to the green watchlist.

The countries below are currently on your watchlist.

Anguilla, Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, British Indian Ocean Territory, Cayman Islands, Croatia, Dominica, Grenada, Israel and Jerusalem, Madeira, Montserrat, Pitcairn, Henderson, Duchy and Oeno Islands, Taiwan, Turkey and Caicos Islands.

What about expats wishing to return to the UK?

It is reported that ministers are preparing to ease travel rules for expats returning to the UK from Sunday.

/ PA wire

As the government plans to recognize international jabs from next week, it is expected that UK expats who have received both jabs will be able to enter the UK without self-isolation.

The quarantine waiver currently only applies to those vaccinated under the UK program, but the Daily Telegraph said ministers plan to recognize foreign jabs from 1 August.

It’s been months since British families and couples have been tossed apart by current restrictions on quarantine-free travel to and from Amber List countries as the UK government only admits people who have been vaccinated against the NHS.

However, the Department of Transport has promised to hold an official review of the rules for travelers arriving this week.

