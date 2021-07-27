UK considers easing travel restrictions in EU and US





Travel and Leisure Industry Update

The UK government will consider easing travel restrictions for travelers from the EU and the US this week, and an airport senior executive is confident that ministers will expand quarantine waivers “in desperate need”.

The move, which one government official called a “fine balance,” will revitalize the tourism sector and help the UK resume large-scale international travel.

Ministers are separately considering excluding France from the newly created ‘Amber Plus’ category.

France’s European Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Paris on Monday that there was no reason to keep France on the Amber Plus list. Raab said the decision was reviewed regularly.

The first decision will focus on the UK government’s review of the UK government’s international travel regulation system, which will be finalized this week, and will consider whether travelers from the EU and US can avoid quarantine in the UK.

Government officials say it will be “easier” to apply looser rules to EU travelers who have issued digital health passes to citizens starting earlier this month. As one person said, “Technically, we are pretty close.”

One person said granting the same exemptions to US travelers is more complicated because “their systems are mostly paper-based and operate in 50 states.”

A senior airport executive was convinced that ministers would “desperately” extend quarantine exemptions to US and EU visitors, and expected carriers to verify passengers’ credentials before check-in.

Officials said the ministers are considering whether to unilaterally act as a ‘show of goodwill’, but the US shows no sign of responding.

The White House on Monday confirmed that it would maintain the travel ban on the UK and EU Schengen countries imposed by then-President Donald Trump in March 2020.

Lifting quarantine restrictions for EU or US travelers will open the door to easier travel to the UK for UK citizens residing abroad.

But that would make an exception with regards to France, which is on the new “Amber Plus” travel list this month. Even British tourists who have been hit with a double jab must be quarantined on their return.

If vaccinated European travelers are exempt from UK quarantine rules, they will be free to enter the UK, but Britons on day trips to Calais will still have to self-isolate.

Senior Conservatives have reported that ministers are ready to put France back on the standard amber list, and vaccinated Britons should only be tested when they return. This is because the delta mutation replaces the beta strain, the most dominant form of the virus.

This week’s travel policy review is expected to be the last before October, and the rules announced apply for the rest of the important summer vacation season.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kay said the UK should aim to open to vaccinated travelers in the European Union and the US by the end of July.

“The UK is recovering from the worst effects of the health epidemic, but it is lagging behind its EU competitors in international trade as it is slow to lift restrictions,” he said.

Abta, representing the airline industry and travel agencies, sent a letter last week to Transport Minister Grant Shops urging him to further ease travel restrictions and expand financial support to the industry.

Luke Petherbridge, Abta’s Director of Public Relations, said, “It is becoming increasingly clear that governments are not providing the predictability and stability needed to restore consumer confidence and create the conditions necessary for that recovery.

