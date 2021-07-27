Warming rivers in western US are killing fish, putting industry at risk





Baby salmon are dying by the thousands in one California river, and an entire series of endangered salmon could be wiped out in another. Anglers who live on adult salmon, once they enter the Pacific Ocean, sound the alarm as scorching heat waves and prolonged drought in the western United States raise the temperature of the sea. water and endanger fish from Idaho to California.

Hundreds of thousands of young salmon are dying in northern California. Klamath Rivera low water levels caused by drought allow a parasite to thrive, devastating a Native American tribe whose diet and traditions are tied to fish. And wildlife officials have said the Sacramento River is facing an almost complete loss of young chinook due to the unusually warm water.

A crash in a one-year-old class of young salmon can have lasting effects on the total population and shorten or stop the fishing season, a growing concern as climate change continues to make the West hotter and drier. This could be devastating for the commercial salmon fishing industry, which in California is worth $ 1.4 billion.

Falling catches have already skyrocketed retail salmon prices, hurting customers who say they can no longer afford the $ 35 a pound of fish, said Mike Hudson, who has spent the past 25 years to catch and sell salmon at Berkeley Farmers’ Markets.

Salmon fisherman Mike Hudson works in the back of his boat at the marina in Berkeley, Calif., July 22, 2021. Eric Risberg / AP

Hudson said he considered retiring and selling his 40-foot (12-meter) boat as it was going to get worse from here.

Chinook salmon returning in the winter are born in the Sacramento River, traverse hundreds of miles to the Pacific, where they normally spend three years before returning to their birthplace to mate and lay their eggs between April and August. Unlike the fall return chinook which survives almost entirely through hatchery breeding programs, the winter return is still largely reared in the wild.

Federal fisheries officials predicted in May that more than 80 percent of baby salmon could die from the warmer water in the Sacramento River. Now state wildlife officials say that number could be higher amid a rapidly depleting pool of fresh water in Lake Shasta. California’s largest reservoir is only about 35 percent full, federal water managers said this week.

The pain would be felt in a few years when there are no more natural salmon in the ocean, said John McManus, executive director of the Golden State Salmon Association, which represents the fishing industry.

When Shasta Lake formed in the 1940s, it blocked access to cool mountain streams where fish traditionally spawned. To ensure their survival, the U.S. government is required to keep river temperatures below 56 degrees Fahrenheit (13 Celsius) in spawning habitat, as salmon eggs typically cannot withstand anything warmer. .

Hot water begins to affect older fish as well. Scientists have seen adult fish die before they can lay their eggs.

An extreme set of cascading weather events is pushing us into this crisis situation, said Jordan Traverso, spokesperson for the California Department of Wildlife and Fish.

The West is grappling with a historic drought and recent heat waves exacerbated by climate change, straining the rivers and reservoirs that support millions of people and wildlife.

As a result, the state has transported millions of hatchery-raised salmon to the ocean each year, avoiding the perilous journey downstream. State and federal hatcheries are taking other extraordinary measures to preserve depleted salmon stocks, such as maintaining a gene bank to prevent inbreeding in hatcheries and release them at critical stages in their life, when they can recognize and return to the water where they were born.

Fishermen and environmental groups accuse water agencies of diverting too much water too soon to farms, which could lead to severe salmon mortality and bring the species closer to extinction.

We know climate change is going to make years like this more common, and what agencies should do is deal with the worst-case scenario, said Sam Mace, director of Save Our Wild Salmon, a working coalition. to the restoration of wild salmon. and rainbow trout in the Pacific Northwest.

We need real changes in the way rivers are managed if they are to survive, she added.

On the Klamath River near the Oregon state border, California wildlife officials decided not to release more than a million juvenile chinook into the wild and instead took them to hatcheries. which could house them until river conditions improve.

A dead chinook salmon is documented in a salmon trap on the lower Klamath River in Weitchpec, Calif., June 8, 2021. Nathan Howard / AP file

Much of this class of salmon is on horseback, as it could be the first to return to the river if plans to remove four of the six dams on the Klamath and restore fish access to the upper river go ahead. proceed as planned.

Authorities across the west are grappling with similar concerns about fish populations.

In Idaho, authorities recognized that the endangered sockeye would not make their upstream migration through hundreds of miles of warm water to their spawning habitat, so they flooded the Snake River with cold water, then trapped and transported the fish to hatcheries.

And environmentalists went to court this month in Portland, Oregon, to try to force dam operators on the Snake and Columbia Rivers to release more water into dams blocking migrating salmon, arguing that the effects of climate change and a recent heat wave were further threatening fish. already on the verge of extinction.

Low water levels also affect recreational fishing. Authorities in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and California are asking anglers to fish during the cooler times of the day to minimize the impact on fish stressed by low oxygen levels in warm waters.

Scientists say the salmon population in California has historically rebounded from a drought because it evolved to tolerate the Mediterranean-like climate and benefited from rainy and humid years. But a prolonged drought could lead to the extinction of some salmon runs.

Were to the point where I’m not sure drought is the right term to describe what’s going on, said Andrew Rypel, a fish ecologist at the University of California at Davis. He said the West was shifting to an increasingly water scarce environment.

Hudson, the fisherman, said he spent days at sea when the salmon season was longer and he could catch 100 fish a day.

This year he said he was lucky enough to catch 80 to sell in the market.

Retiring would be the smart thing to do, but I can’t bring myself to do it because these fish have been so good to us for all of these years, said Hudson. I can’t get away from it.

