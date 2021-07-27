British Carrier Strike Team trains with Singapore Navy





Singapore, 27 July 2021

Ships belonging to the British Carrier Strike Group, led by aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, conducted a drill with the Singapore Navy (RSN) yesterday (July 26).

The training to promote interoperability and coordination between the two navies builds on the deep and longstanding defense partnership between the UK and Singapore.

It is also the first time that ships of the Royal Navy’s fifth-generation carrier strike group have trained with RSN.

Eight ships participated in yesterday’s exercise.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, aircraft carrier HMS Kent, Type 23 anti-submarine frigate HNLMS Evertsen, De Zeven Provicien-class frigate (Royal Netherlands Navy) USS The Sullivans, Arleigh Burke-class destroyer (US Navy) RFA Tidespring, Fast Fleet Tanker RSS Intrepid four-middle-class frigate (Singapore Navy) RSS Unity Independence-class littoral mission ship (Singapore Navy) RSS Resolution Endurance-class amphibious assault ship tank (Singapore Navy)

(From left) HMS Queen Elizabeth, HNLMS Evertsen, USS The Sullivans, and HMS Kent.

The Strike Group, which began its first deployment in May of this year and has successfully operated and engaged in the Mediterranean, is now in the Indo-Pacific.

Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Tidespring, a specially crafted aircraft carrier supply ship, left the main fleet on Friday (23 July) for a quick and contactless supply pit stop in Singapore. She will now keep the group moving further east.

The group will next conduct a series of multinational exercises with its global allies in the Philippine Sea. At the end of this year, Carrier Strike Group will return to Singapore.

The group’s vessels will also participate in Bersama Gold training. Together with Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, the exercise marks the 50th anniversary of the Fifth Force Defense Agreement.

British Carrier Strike Group commander Steve Moorhouse said:

While the Royal Navy has a great love for Singapore based on its shared history, Singapore is also a corporate lighthouse in a region of growing strategic importance. The arrival of carrier strike groups in Southeast Asia is a clear sign that the UK is ready to work with new and old friends and partners to strengthen the security and freedoms on which we depend.

We would like to thank Singapore for supporting RFA Tidespring’s critical logistical stop as Carrier Strike Group continues its program at sea. We look forward to collaborating with Singapore again for Bersama Gold, the fall exercise to mark the 50th anniversary of the Five Defense Agreement.

Kara Owen, UK High Commissioner for Singapore, said:

The presence of Carrier Strike Groups is another element of our strategic approach to the Southeast Asian region, with activities supporting cooperation with ASEAN and trade and economic development.

We welcome Singapore’s support for the deployment of carrier strike groups in the region. Our joint exercises demonstrate our Navy’s ability to operate effectively together, emphasizing a deep and strong defense and security partnership.

more information

More information can also be found in the media pack here.

The Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is the most powerful surface ship in the history of the Royal Navy, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, and her first operational deployment. At 65,000 tonnes, she is the largest floating vessel built in England. Taller Niagara Falls, her propellers generate power for 50 high-speed trains. She leads six British naval ships, British naval submarines, US naval destroyers and Dutch frigates, leaving the UK in one generation with the highest concentration of naval and air forces.

As part of its first operational deployment, CSG will sail over 26,000 nautical miles and return to engage 40 countries from the Mediterranean to the Indo-Pacific.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Adrian Lim Communications Manager British High Commission Singapore

[email protected]

