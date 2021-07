US STOCKS-Wall St Rises Mainly As Investors Consider Tech Profits, Fed Meeting

* Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft results expected this week

* Tesla results await

* Indices: Dow up 0.2%, S&P up 0.1%, Nasdaq down 0.03% (late afternoon updates, add date)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) – The top three U.S. stock indexes were mostly up but near the mark which changed little on Monday as investors eagerly awaited earnings this week from big names in tech and were preparing for a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

All three major indices hit record highs before losing momentum.

A two-day Fed meeting begins on Tuesday, and all eyes can be on whether the central bank expresses further concerns about high inflation when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday.

In June, the Fed said it could start hike rates twice in 2023, which was earlier than expected.

Continued optimism about second quarter earnings helped offset recent concerns about the market impact of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Tesla Inc, which rose 2.2%, is expected to release results after the market closes on Monday. Other heavyweights, including Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp, will release their results throughout the week.

The vast majority of second quarter results have so far exceeded analysts’ expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.38 points, or 0.18%, to 35,125.93, the S&P 500 gained 6.11 points, or 0.14%, to 4,417.9 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 4.15 points, or 0.03%, to 14,832.85.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell after Beijing last week announced new rules on private tutoring and online education companies, the latest in a series of crackdowns on the tech industry that have shaken the financial markets.

E-commerce company Alibaba Group and search engine Baidu Inc, two of the largest Chinese stocks listed in the United States, fell.

Recent losses in Chinese stocks have been larger than those recorded at the height of the Sino-U.S. Trade war in 2018, mainly due to Beijing’s targeting of big tech companies.

The story continues

Gunmaker Lockheed Martin Corp fell 3.2% after a classified aircraft development program caused the company to miss its profit estimates.

Rising issues outnumbered falling on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.22 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.30 to 1 favored the declines.

The S&P 500 posted 46 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 141 new lows.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Arun Koyyur and Matthew Lewis)

