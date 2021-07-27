Asian stocks advance, as investors look to the United States





HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) – Asian stock markets rose cautiously on Tuesday, after touching year-to-date lows the day before, with traders at least keeping an eye on the United States or large corporations are posting earnings and the Federal Reserve is meeting on policy this week.

The largest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific equities excluding Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.26% after hitting its lowest level since mid-December on Monday, weighed down by major Chinese stocks.

The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) rose 0.58%.

Mainland China and Hong Kong markets recovered somewhat from their lows this year on Monday, when investor concerns over government regulations rocked stocks, especially in education, real estate and technology. Read more

The Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) rose 0.15% and the Hong Kong benchmark (.HSI) rose 0.31%, although real estate, health care and education are still declining.

Upcoming events across the Pacific were also on the minds of investors.

“It’s earnings and the Fed. The next few days are going to be monumental as everyone tries to figure out how strong corporate fundamentals are right now, and the backdrop for that in terms of the economic outlook and metrics. policies, “said Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG Markets

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Microsoft Corp < MSFT.O> are expected to release their quarterly results late Tuesday, with Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) results due later in the week.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve will begin its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, with investors due to analyze a statement and press conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expected Wednesday evening.

They will look to see how the central bank balances rapidly rising prices with the complication of rising coronavirus infections.

The three major US stock indexes hit record closing highs for a second straight session on Monday (.N), but S&P 500 futures fell 0.14%.

The imminent Fed meeting has put the brakes on major moves in other asset classes.

The dollar has hovered a bit below recent highs, with the euro and pound gaining ground, the latter aided by a drop in COVID-19 cases in the UK.

US Treasury yields rose in early Asian trading on Tuesday, after a choppy Monday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 1.2829% from its US close of 1.276%, while the two-year yield rose to 0.2114% from a US close of 0.196%.

Gold was slightly higher, with spot gold trading at $ 1,797.2791 per ounce, while US crude rose 0.1% to $ 71.98 per barrel.

Bitcoin fell below $ 37,000 from a peak of $ 40,581 on Monday after Amazon.com offered a qualified denial of a weekend report saying it was preparing to accept crypto. currencies.

Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/global-markets-wrapup-1-2021-07-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos