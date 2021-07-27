Food lobby fights UK plan to force brands to pay for garbage collection





UK Business and Economy Updates

Food and beverage brands are protesting the UK government’s proposal to pay for garbage collection and business waste disposal as part of a global movement to strengthen corporate responsibility for used packaging.

“Planning to shift additional waste disposal and recycling costs to food brands will have a huge cost impact on consumers in the form of food price hikes,” David Bellamy, environmental policy manager for the Food and Beverage Federation, said in an official response. said. In consultation with the government on the proposal in the Financial Times.

The FDF represents the British arms of multinationals such as Mars, Unilever and Cadbury owner Mondelez, along with smaller ones. It argued that the additional £2.7 billion in annual costs imposed by the plan and the cost of a new plastic packaging tax and deposit return plan would increase households’ food and beverage costs by £125 per year.

Ministers plan to introduce so-called expanded producer responsibility from 2023 under new provisions set out in the environmental legislation to increase recycling and encourage businesses to use less environmentally harmful packaging materials.

EPR initiatives are gaining worldwide attention as countries work to reduce landfill waste and emissions. Packaging initiatives are being implemented in countries including Japan and Canada, and multinational companies including Mars and Unilever signed a document this month by the nonprofit Ellen Macarthur Foundation calling these initiatives “an integral part of the solution.”

Companies that produce and use packaging in the UK already have to contribute to recycling and recovery costs. This is an action that helped increase packaging waste recycling from 25% 20 years ago to 64% in 2017. This has put the UK below the European average. In 2016, it was 67%. Belgium led the region with a rate of 82% that year, according to the European Environment Agency.

However, the new plan will greatly expand the costs that UK businesses have to bear and will have to pay for others like importers as well, but in most cases will require more and more focus on a single point of responsibility: “brand owners”. It aims to increase the recycling rate of packaging waste, which the UK generates around 11.8 million tonnes per year, to 78% by 2030. Consultations ended in June.

The Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said, “Our EPR proposal will make businesses take greater responsibility for the packaging they bring to market. This will encourage businesses to think carefully about how much packaging they use, how they can be recycled more easily, and whether they use reusable and refillable options.”

FDF Director Nicki Hunt said: “We do not agree that the industry needs to do more. It has been on our radar for a long time.”

suggestion

But she questioned whether food and beverage brands shouldn’t take on that much responsibility and have to pay around £200m a year to dispose of their waste. “It’s an illegal activity, and it’s about holding local authorities accountable for enforcement and getting industry to fund collection and recycling,” she said.

Even companies in the trading group don’t want to pay £1.5 billion a year to collect packages from them. They want overall cost caps so that they don’t far exceed what’s already payable in Belgium, Spain and France.

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of campaign group A Plastic Planet, said the group supported the proposal.

“For too long, the responsibility of the plastic crisis has been with shoppers, but the organization that spreads it has no responsibility,” she said. “Expanding producer responsibility is critical to confronting plastic pollution head-on.”

