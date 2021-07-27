Heatwave: UK at risk of ‘dangerous awareness gap’ – Red Cross Climate Change Alert | climate news





The British Red Cross said the risk of heat waves did not match the level of public concern. The British Red Cross has warned of a “dangerous perception gap in the UK when the public is aware of the dangers of heat”.

The charity has raised the alarm in a new report assessing how prepared the UK public is for rising temperatures.

Heat excess deaths were recorded last summer at 2,556, and it is expected that 7,000 will die each year by 2050.

However, Britons associate the word “heat wave” with good weather and view it positively, with more than a third (37%) believing that heat waves will be a problem in the future, not now.

A survey of 2,000 people for this report found that many people in high-risk groups, such as those over 75, do not consider themselves particularly vulnerable.

Image: British Red Cross warns that public concern levels do not match heatwave risks

The report follows a recent warning by the Climate Change Commission (CCC) that criticized the government for allowing it to build more than 500,000 (more than 570,000) new homes without the ability to cope with higher temperatures.

Chris Stark, CCC’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “This report should serve as a urging to start building and adjusting networks of homes, hospitals, nursing homes, offices, infrastructure and transportation to minimize risk.”

He said it would also help to promote public awareness campaigns and improve access to green spaces in urban areas.

“No one should die from extreme heat,” he said. “If we educate ourselves now and take steps to adapt, we will have a better chance of avoiding worse problems.”

Image: Many Britons view the word ‘heat wave’ positively, despite the dangers, the report says.

Last week, the Bureau of Meteorology issued the first ever heat warning for the UK to alert everyone’s radar to the dangers of rising temperatures.

“As a result of climate change, heat waves are getting longer and longer, and the health and well-being of many people will continue to suffer as a result,” said Will Lang, head of weather emergency.

“With the heat expected this summer, it is very important for the public to understand the risks that heatwaves can pose, to raise public awareness of heatwave risks, and to provide advice and support to the most vulnerable people ahead of a heatwave. “

While not fatal to everyone, heatwaves can also worsen underlying health conditions, such as kidney and heart disease. They can also cause drought, as we experienced in West Sussex last year.

The British Red Cross is urging the public to remain informed, including following weather alerts, identifying who is at risk and taking medications.

The charity advises people to avoid excessive alcohol, limit strenuous physical activity, take a cold bath or shower, and wear light, loose-fitting clothing to cool off during heatwaves.

To keep your home cooler, it’s a good idea to cover your windows from sunlight and open them when the air outside is cooler.

