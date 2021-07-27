US women’s softball seeks redemption in rematch of 2008 gold medal game





The US women’s softball team will be looking to redeem themselves in Wednesday’s softball final for the gold medal against the Japanese team.

The game is a rematch of the 2008 Olympic softball final, the last time the Games featured the sport that saw Japan beat the United States. The loss prevented the Americans from winning gold for the first and only time since softball became an Olympic sport in 1996.

The United States took the lead in Wednesday’s game in spectacular fashion. With both teams already clinching their places in the gold medal match, Kelsey Stewarts, who won the home run on Monday, led the US team to a 2-1 victory over the host nation, securing the right to strike last when teams meet again.

Both teams headed for Monday’s game without a defeat, although Japan dominated the group game with a +14 point differential. The United States entered the tournament as the favorites, having won the 2018 World Women’s Softball Championship.

Although Japan beat the United States in the last Olympic tournament, the two countries have met in the last seven World Confederation Baseball and Softball World Championships, with the United States team winning five of the competitions.

Viewers can watch the rivals face off once again on July 27 at 7 a.m. ET. The gold medal game will air on NBC Sports, with broadcast available on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.

