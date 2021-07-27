What is behind the recent decline in Covid cases across the UK? | covid





Does it end like this? Is the epidemic fading after 18 months of spikes and declines in cases and more than 100,000 deaths in the UK? Have immunity finally prevailed, or will the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases prove a short-term recession? There are many moving parts behind the numbers and there is tremendous uncertainty about what will happen next.

How many cases have fallen?

Confirmed UK cases have declined over the past six days, down 21.5% per week, from a high of 54,674 on July 17 to 24,950 on July 26. Diagnosed cases reflect the level of infection a week ago as people take time to get tested and record results. Although infections have decreased, hospitalizations and deaths, which tend to lag behind infections, are still on the rise, increasing by 27% and 50% per week, respectively. In fact, when the number of cases decreases, hospitalization is required.

Could herd immunity be reached?

Scientists fully anticipated another wave of coronavirus infections as the UK eases restrictions. Millions have been infected with the virus, and while about 70% of adults have received two doses, nearly half of the population has not been fully vaccinated. That leaves the potentially millions of people the virus can spread, mostly young people, mostly unidentified.

According to the Office of National Statistics, around 92% of adults in the UK have antibodies to the vaccine or infection, but an antibody positive test is different from an immune response. Full vaccination reduces the risk of infection by roughly half, whereas immunity after infection tends to produce more varied protection. The bottom line is that while immunity is suppressing the virus, it may not yet be sufficient to contain the epidemic itself. The threshold of herd immunity is slippery when so many people are protected so that the epidemic has abated, and it depends not only on the virus, but on how people behave. According to the documents, about 85% of transmissions would need to be blocked to contain the delta epidemic. The goal is still far away.

One hint that declining cases are not limited to immunity is in the form of a decrease. Cases in the UK plummeted last week. Closures are known to result in sharp declines in cases because social contacts are rapidly cut off, but the peak of immunity-led initiatives was expected to last for weeks rather than days. Professor Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, says that this could of course happen if what we are seeing is a short-term recession followed by another ups and downs.

Is it because of a vacation or an exam?

There are no new cases without new tests. As Donald Trump declared in May last year: If we hadn’t done any testing, we would have had few cases. Similarly, substantial changes in test patterns can affect case numbers. Because schools were closed in July for the summer break, transmission has decreased due to less student contact, but testing will also decrease regardless of whether the infection has decreased. Given that schoolchildren have the highest Covid rates in the United States, large changes in testing frequency could impact the decline in recorded cases. If capacity issues make it difficult to access tests, it will have a similar impact as if people chose not to test. At least we should get an answer to this question soon. Statistics Korea conducts infection surveys every week to determine the number of cases in the community. If it shows a decline soon, the trend will be much more convincing.

Can a pandemic reduce cases?

Hundreds of thousands of people have been quarantined by the NHS app in recent weeks. By itself, as intended, it contained the spread of the virus. However, due to widespread media coverage of pingdemic, which raised awareness of the problem and complaints about ping, some people have removed the app. Young people who are less likely to be vaccinated and have the highest rates of infection drop out of vaccination more than others if polls are reliable. Human behavior is the most difficult variable to predict in all of these situations.

How about Euro?

A one-off sporting event is not expected to cause a huge number of new infections. However, there has been a steady increase in cases across the country among men aged 15 to 44 during the Euro 2020 tournament. Now the trend is reversed. The steady rise in infections may have increased the number of cases nationwide, especially in July, and may decline again two weeks after the final. Professor Kao said the connection to football is entirely plausible. In Scotland, the number of cases started to decline from 1 July, about two weeks after the country’s final match at Euro 2020, but in England it began to decline from 17 July, a week after the final.

Events at Wembley provided an opportunity for the virus to spread, especially in the semi-finals and finals, but more important drivers may have been poorly ventilated pubs, bars and people gathering to watch the game in people’s homes. It is estimated that over 31 million people watched the July 11 final on the BBC and ITV, but this does not include those who watched in pubs or the millions who watched it on streaming services.

Does the weather help?

Respiratory infections usually decrease in summer and increase in winter. Especially because people spend more time outdoors when the weather is nice. A small UK heat wave may have helped in that regard, but Iain Buchan, professor of public health and clinical informatics at the University of Liverpool, says a number of factors may play a role.

As society reopens, critical doses of vaccines and disease-causing immunity combined with good weather that shifts outdoor mixes have helped the UK. But we must not be complacent. He said there are many communities, especially in marginalized areas, where immunization programs still have a long way to go.

what now?

It’s all about data. According to Graham Medley, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and chair of the Sage subgroup on epidemiologic modeling, it is not known whether cases peaked several weeks after they occurred. The impact of the July 19 deregulation will not be apparent in the number of cases until the week starting August 2, and it will matter how many people are mixed. As Medley points out, we will experience multiple highs and declines in the coming months. We do not extend a single mountain.

