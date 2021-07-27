US pays $ 4 billion to Afghan forces; Who is watching?





ISLAMABAD (AP) The United States and NATO have pledged to pay $ 4 billion a year until 2024 to fund the Afghan military and security forces, which are struggling to contain the advance of the Taliban. Already, the United States has spent nearly $ 89 billion over the past 20 years to build, equip and train Afghan forces.

Yet the US government’s own watchdog says money oversight has been poor, hundreds of millions of dollars poorly spent, and corruption rife in the security apparatus.

It will become practically impossible to monitor the destination of future funding after August 31, the date of the departure of the last coalition troops. Here’s a look at some of the issues:

THE EXPENDITURE OF THE UNITED STATES SINCE 2001

Almost $ 83 billion has been spent to build, equip, train and support the Afghan national defense and security forces, which include the military, national police and elite special forces.

This figure covers a wide range of items. For example, the United States spent almost $ 10 billion on vehicles and planes. He spent $ 3.75 billion on fuel for the Afghan army between 2010-2020.

Separately, an additional $ 5.8 billion has been spent on economic and government development and infrastructure since 2001, with the avowed goal of gaining public support and dulling the Taliban insurgency. The numbers come from reports by John Sopko, the Special Inspector General on the Reconstruction of Afghanistan, or SIGAR, responsible for monitoring how U.S. taxpayers’ money is spent.

The US allocation for 2022 is $ 3.3 billion. It will include $ 1 billion to support the Afghan Air Force and the Special Missions Wing, $ 1 billion for fuel, ammunition and spare parts, and $ 700 million to pay the salaries of Afghan soldiers.

It is difficult to see how the Afghan government will be able to pay to keep its military running after 2024.

More than 80% of the Afghan government budget is paid for by the United States and its allies, according to SIGAR. Economic projections suggesting that Kabul might bear a greater part of the financial burden have either been wrong or grossly exaggerated, Sopko reported. Afghanistan’s growth rate was expected to be 3.4% in 2021, but has instead declined by 2%. Over the past 4-7 years, Afghanistan has missed its economic growth targets.

WASTE AND CORRUPTION

Much of the billions injected into Afghanistan over the past two decades have gone largely unattended, leading to rampant corruption both of Afghans and foreign entrepreneurs.

Sopko has published dozens of reports identifying waste, mismanagement and outright corruption.

In one case, the United States spent $ 547 million to purchase and refurbish 20 G222 military transport planes for the Afghan Air Force. Sixteen of them were then sold as junk to Afghan scrap dealers for $ 40,257 because American renovators delivered faulty and dangerous planes.

A retired U.S. Air Force general, contrary to retirement rules, had ties to the company that refurbished the planes, according to a Sopko report earlier this year. The report states that the Justice Department informed the watchdog agency in May 2020 that it would not prosecute any criminal or civil cases related to the G222 program.

Of the $ 7.8 billion provided since 2008 to Afghan civil authorities for buildings and vehicles, only $ 1.2 billion went to buildings and vehicles that were used as intended. Only $ 343.2 million of what was acquired has been kept in good repair, Sopko said earlier this year.

The Afghan army and police officially have around 320,000 members, but SIGAR says the number is closer to 280,000. The discrepancy is attributed to the presence of so-called ghost soldiers, where corrupt officials fill in the numbers. staff to collect money, SIGAR reported.

Sopko said in one of his reports that the lack of oversight allows corruption, fraud, extortion and nepotism, as well as the empowerment of abusive warlords and their militias.

Corruption has significantly undermined the US mission in Afghanistan by damaging the legitimacy of the Afghan government, bolstering popular support for the insurgency, and funneling material resources to insurgent groups.

WHAT KIND OF MILITARY REMAINS?

All the while, with the training and money channeled by the United States into the Afghan army as a whole, the small elite commando forces appear to be the only units capable of serving as a bulwark against the Taliban.

As the Taliban have surged into districts in recent weeks, the regular army and police have in many cases either negotiated their surrender to the Taliban or simply left their bases. Often their superiors left them without a resupply of ammunition, troops and sometimes even food as they faced the advancing insurgents.

Throughout the war, US air support was a critical advantage for Afghan forces on the battlefield. It was therefore vital to strengthen the Afghan capabilities to fulfill this role, and the United States has spent more than $ 8.5 billion to support and develop the Afghan Air Force and the Special Mission Wing.

However, the Afghan Air Force risks being largely grounded once the coalition leaves. The Afghan fleet of fighter jets is maintained by American contractors, who depart with the troops. Afghan officials say the coalition never gave them the training or infrastructure to perform the maintenance themselves.

The same is true of much of the arsenal of armored vehicles and heavy weapons that the Americans left with the Afghan army.

Several Afghan officials who spoke to The Associated Press strongly criticized the failure of the United States and NATO to invest in factories to make spare parts, munitions manufacturing plants, and training to produce qualified Afghan mechanics.

Each bullet had to come from America, said General Dawlat Waziri, a former head of the Afghan Ministry of Defense. Why didn’t we make them here?

Bill Roggio, a senior researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said the coalition had let down the Afghan government and army by making them too dependent on Western support.

More generally, the United States formed the wrong kind of army, a Western-style army when it needed to build an army capable of fighting the Taliban, said Roggio, also editor of the Long War Journal.

Commandos, special forces and the air force have worked well, but the regular Afghan army, which constitutes the bulk of the fighting force, falls short, he said. .

WATCH BILLIONS OF DOLLARS

It has been several years since U.S. officials have been able to physically monitor U.S.-funded projects, as deteriorating security across the country has severely restricted the movement of U.S. Embassy staff.

In 2016, U.S. advisers couldn’t even meet Afghan security officials at their Kabul offices without heavily armored convoys, and later they could only reach by helicopter, according to Sopkos’ July report.

Staff at the US Embassy in Kabul have been reduced to mostly essential staff since mid-April. An embassy official told the AP that 1,400 Americans remained at the embassy, ​​mostly confined to the compound.

Roggio said the United States and NATO had already had enough trouble monitoring aid while in Afghanistan; it will be practically impossible once they are gone.

And with the Taliban rampaging across the country, he added, the incentive for Afghan officials to loot the money is only increasing.

