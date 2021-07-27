Kenya deals with UK, aiming to make Nairobi an African financial hub





Kenya Update

Kenyan and British officials are expected to sign a deal to increase investment in Nairobi on Tuesday, with the ultimate goal of turning Nairobi’s city of largest banks into Africa’s financial hub.

Officials said the goal of the cooperation agreement, which could lead to deals worth at least $2 billion over the next five years, is to help spread international investment more widely in Kenya and East Africa. This should allow Nairobi to compete with Dubai as a conduit for regional trade over time.

The deal includes close links between the London and Nairobi Stock Exchanges and moves to facilitate the establishment and registration of companies in Kenya, an economic powerhouse in East Africa.

Prudential, a fast-growing British insurer in Africa with 1.2 million customers in eight countries, is the first non-African company to establish a regional headquarters in Nairobi under a new contract. Kenyan mining company Mayflower Gold has also announced plans to double-list its shares on the London and Nairobi stock exchanges in a £14m deal.

Starting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta’s three-day visit to the UK, the agreement could further strengthen economic ties between the two countries. In March of this year, Kenya and the UK ratified the trade agreement they signed in December, one of more than a dozen deals signed during the Brexit transition period. Britain says it will help boost £1.4 billion in reciprocal trade.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will welcome Kenyatta at a mansion house in London on Tuesday to announce a £132m British investment. “This investment package will create new jobs and open up new opportunities for UK and Kenyan businesses by strengthening the relationship between Nairobi and the City of London,” said Raab.

Nairobi’s strengths include political stability and good connectivity, a stable exchange rate and a diverse talent pool, said Vincent Rague, former Kenyan Treasury adviser and incoming International Finance Center Board Chairman. “Obviously there must be incentives, but much more fundamental [provide] A broader ecosystem in terms of the regulatory environment for financial services.”

As Kenyan banks such as KCB and Equity expand regionally, a British official based in Africa said: [it] It can be an international bank wherever it wants to have its African headquarters in Nairobi.”

But for Kenya’s capital to become a hub, “there will be no challenges,” a local bank executive said. Kenya lags behind Mauritius and Rwanda in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking. Nairobi also ranks behind Casablanca, Cape Town, Port Louis and Johannesburg in Dubai and Africa in the latest Global Financial Centers Index.

