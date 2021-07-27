American coronavirus: United States could see 200,000 cases of Covid-19 per day over next six weeks, says former CDC director





The United States could see around four times the current rate of Covid-19 cases over the next four to six weeks as the Delta variant spreads and the population hits a wall of vaccinations, the former said CDC director at CNN.

Headed into a difficult time. It is likely, if our trajectory is similar to that of the UK, that we could see up to 200,000 cases per day, Dr Tom Frieden said, adding that the US is unlikely to see the horrific number of died earlier in the pandemic thanks to the number of vulnerable people who are vaccinated.

But, he said, you will see a steady increase in deaths, and these are preventable deaths.

The last time there were more than 200,000 new cases in the United States in one day was in January, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Delta variant is believed to be more transmissible than other strains to such an extent, Frieden said, that it finds mostly unvaccinated people.

And much of the country is still unvaccinated, despite incentive programs and pressure from health experts. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 49.1% of the American population is fully vaccinated. Daily vaccination rates are slowing, with only about two-thirds of the eligible population having received at least one dose, the CDC said.

The director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, Dr Paul Offit, said vaccination rates had hit a wall and that could have serious consequences.

Now we’re at a point where 25 or 30 percent of the population is saying that they don’t want to be vaccinated, that they are okay with allowing this virus to keep spreading, to keep spreading. hurt and, worse yet, continue to eventually create variants that are going to be resistant to vaccine-induced immunity, he said.

And those vaccinated will likely pay the price for those choices, CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said. Even though vaccines offer strong protection against the virus, being around unvaccinated people could lead to an infection spillover, and those vaccinated could get sick or pass the infection on to loved ones, she said.

By saying that I am not going to get the vaccine, they are actually choosing to put everyone at risk and they are prolonging the pandemic, Wen said.

Despite the risk posed by large numbers of unvaccinated people, Frieden said vaccines are still helping to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

For every (case) that ends in death in the weeks to come, there would have been hundreds that end in death had there not been a vaccination, Frieden said.

Hope Clinic in Houston is preparing for Covid-19 testing on the morning of Friday, May 21, 2021.

Some health experts have suggested making the vaccination of people compulsory in order to work in certain places or go to school might be a necessary measure to bring the country to a fully protective level of vaccination. Now, some government entities are accepting the suggestion.

In August, California will require all state employees and healthcare workers to provide proof of their immunization status or take regular testing, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday.

Unvaccinated state employees will need to get tested at least once a week and will be required to wear N95 masks at all times. Unvaccinated health workers will need to get tested at least twice a week, state health officials said.

A similar requirement will be implemented in New York City, where all staff in city agencies, including schools, firefighters and police, will have a choice of vaccination or regular testing, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. .

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced Monday that Covid-19 vaccines will be mandatory for some of the agency’s health workers. These workers include physicians, dentists, chiropodists, optometrists, registered nurses, medical assistants, extended-function dental assistants, and chiropractors who work at Veterans Health Administration facilities, visit VHA facilities, or provide direct care to VA services.

Required vaccines for Title 38 employees because it’s the best way to protect veterans, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country, McDonough said.

Despite initial reluctance to support vaccination mandates, the White House said on Monday it supported the call made on Monday by a large collective of medical associations for vaccines to be mandated for all U.S. health workers.

These actions, in our view, are aimed at ensuring patient and employee safety and, in fact, I expect our own federal health care providers to consider requirements similar to other vaccines, said. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. We certainly believe that health officials are on the front line to be vulnerable to Covid and we certainly support these actions of these hospital associations.

As long as vaccination rates are low and cases continue to rise, some experts say the return to masks may be a necessary layer of protection for everyone.

The only way to hide the unvaccinated is to hide everyone, Reiner said on Sunday.

Several places have lobbied to put their residents back in face coverings.

A group of eight health directors in the Puget Sound, Wash. Area recommend masking indoors, regardless of immunization status.

King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan and Grays Harbor counties health workers have come together to pass on their best public health advice to protect you, your family and our communities, the group said in a joint declaration.

The city of Savannah, Georgia went beyond the recommendations, instead reinstating a mask mandate with immediate effect.

In a press conference on Monday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said everyone, regardless of their immunization status, is required to wear face coverings inside all city government facilities , as well as in Savannah City schools and child care centers. The mandate does not apply to businesses or private institutions, but the mayor strongly encourages owners to implement the mask requirement.

In St. Louis, city and county officials also implemented an indoor mask warrant that went into effect Monday, but Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit in hopes to stop it.

Schmitt called the reinstated mask mandate unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious, unconstitutional and illegal, in a statement Monday night.

This continued government overreach is unacceptable and unconstitutional, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine, Schmitt said in the statement announcing the lawsuit. There is absolutely no scientific reason to continue forcing children to wear masks at school, he added.

Many experts and health agencies have recommended the use of masks to protect against infection, especially for children too young to be vaccinated.

CNNs Deidre McPhillips, Kevin Liptak, Sarah Moon, Jenn Selva, Tina Burnside, and Keith Allen contributed to this report.

