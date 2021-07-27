Wipeout: Chinese US Shares Suffer Biggest Two-Day Loss Since 2008 | Business and Economy News





Beijing’s crackdown on its tech and education sectors wiped out the $ 769 billion worth of Chinese stocks listed in the United States in just five months.

Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on its tech and education sectors sent shockwaves through global markets, wiping out $ 769 billion in value from Chinese stocks listed in the United States in just five months .

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks 98 of the largest Chinese companies listed in the United States, plunged 7% on Monday after Chinese regulators unveiled an overhaul of its education sector that bans companies that teach school subjects to make a profit, raise capital or become public. This comes on top of Friday’s 8.5% drop, bringing the two-day drop in gauges to 15%, its largest since 2008.

The latest developments arguably underscore that the authorities are more willing to thwart investors in pursuing their broader policy goals now than they were a few years ago, wrote Oliver Jones, senior markets economist at Capital. Economics in a note to clients. It’s hard to say precisely what will happen next on that front, but overall it looks like the downside risks to equities have increased, he said.

Some large investors have already started to offload their stocks. Cathie Woods’ flagship Ark Innovation ETF reduced its holdings of Chinese equities to less than 0.5% this month, from a high of 8% in February. The fund completely liquidated its position in tech giant Baidu Inc. and only holds 134 shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. Its only other position, Chinese real estate site KE Holdings Inc., has fallen 60% so far this year.

TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and Gaotu Techedu Inc., some of China’s largest education companies, all fell at least 26% every Monday, adding to their record declines from Friday .

The trio have seen their stocks stuck in a prolonged fall since mid-February, bringing their average loss for the year to 93%.

They are not alone either. In total, more than $ 126 billion in market capitalization has been wiped out of Chinese education stocks traded in the United States, China and Hong Kong this year.

China’s new policy makes these stocks virtually non-investable, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst DS Kim. The worst-case scenario has become a reality, he added.

While the pain was felt most by education and technology values, other sectors were also under pressure.

Hong Kong-traded property management stocks fell on Monday after regulators said they aimed to significantly improve market order. Meanwhile, food delivery giant Meituan saw its shares drop a record 14% as authorities in Beijing issued an advisory that online catering platforms must, among other things, respect rights. delivery staff and ensure workers earn at least the local minimum income.

It comes as investors also grapple with the looming threat that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission could force delisting Chinese companies that do not comply with a Trump-era law requiring them to disclose information. financial to regulators.

It is difficult for us to quantify the overall risks at this point, but it is clear that we are entering uncharted territory with significant moving parts, according to Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/7/26/wipeout-china-stocks-in-us-suffer-biggest-2-day-loss-since-2008 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos