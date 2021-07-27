UK-Turkey Race to Zero Summit: Business leaders support climate action





With many events organized around the world ahead of COP26 in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November 2021, #RaceToZero is the largest global alliance racing to cut emissions in half by 2030.

On 8 July, British Ambassador to Turkey Dominick Chilcott chaired the fictional UK-Turkey Race to Zero Summit. The summit was organized jointly with the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TSAD) and called on businesses to be part of a global action to achieve net zero emissions targets.

The event was one of the largest COP26 engagements in the region to date and more than 270 participants from UK and Turkish companies, institutions and NGOs participated in the 90-minute event to discuss how UK and Turkish businesses are fighting the climate. change and successfully deliver on its commercially viable commitment to net zero emissions.

The event demonstrated the ambitious aspirations of Turkish companies to tackle climate change, approved by COP26 Chairman Alok Sharma, who visited Turkey in June of this year.

keynote speech

Rt Horn. Keynotes were delivered by Graham Stuart MP Export Minister and TSAD President Simone Kaslowski. Secretary Stewart urged businesses to set ambitious targets for achieving net zero by 2050 and stressed the importance of the UK and Turkey’s role in driving global climate action as G20 members.

TSAD President Simone Kaslowski delivered his keynote speech, where Secretary Stuarts urged businesses to deliver on their credible promises to reach zero, highlighting the importance of corporate climate goals in providing clarity and confidence to markets and investors. I did.

presentation

The event was then moved to presentations by UK and Turkish companies that showcased the opportunities for climate action in the private sector and industry best practices for achieving net emissions.

The event featured presentations by Krat Apan (Director of Supply Chain Mey Diageo), Hakan Bulgurlu (CEO of Arelik), Hasan Sel (Executive Director of Vodafone) and Haluk Krk (CEO of Brisa).

The presenters highlighted the company’s strategy for achieving climate change and net zero emissions. They cited the need to adopt a holistic supply chain approach to sustainable practices and manufacturing, as well as promoting effective ownership of the climate agenda across corporate leadership to mobilize stakeholder and investor commitments.

panel discussion

The day ended with a panel discussion on how businesses can lead the zero race, chaired by Sir Janbrin, the Prime Minister’s Trade Ambassador to Turkey. The panel included Enis Amasyal (CEO Borusan EnBW Enerji) and Rachael Everard (Rolls-Royce Head of Sustainability).

The panelists agreed on the need for businesses to accelerate their focused carbon footprint reduction and climate resilience programs through corporate response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They shared their experience of implementing Zero Goals across key corporate operations. Rachael Everard stresses that companies need to use data to drive climate change strategies and identify where the net zero goal can have the greatest impact.

The Race to Zero Summit ended with comments from His Majesty the Majesty of the Republic of Turkey Dominick Chilcott KCMG, who urged businesses and organizations to join Race to Zero and thanked TSAD and businesses for their climate leadership. from Turkey.

Ahead of the UK’s COP26 presidency, the UK-Turkey race for the Zero Summit has demonstrated the growing momentum and desire for ambitious climate action across the private sector and highlighted the power of effective public and private partnerships.

DIT and FCDO Turkey Network will continue to work closely with businesses ahead of the COP26 climate summit in November to ensure that the growing momentum for corporate climate action continues.

The UK looks forward to continuing to work closely with Turkey, TSAD and the Turkish business community through future activities on green finance, clean energy and sustainable infrastructure to achieve mutually ambitious results at COP26.

