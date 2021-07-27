



Is Gardasil inferior to Gardasil 9?

Gardasil has been shown to be very effective in preventing the indicated types of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Evidence from clinical trials shows that protection lasts at least 10 years, but is expected to last much longer and could last a lifetime. Gardasil has been shown to provide superior protection against HPV types 16 and 18, which account for approximately 70% of all cervical cancers, and HPV6 and HPV11, two types of HPV that cause approximately 90% of all genital warts in men and women . In clinical trials in young women with no history of HPV infection, the vaccine was 99% effective in preventing precancerous lesions associated with HPV types 16 and 18. Gardasil was also 99% effective in preventing vaccine-type-related genital warts in young women.

What should we tell people who ask for two doses of the same vaccine?

Although the vaccine provided to vaccinate against HPV is changing from Gardasil to Gardasil 9, there is only one type of vaccine available for the Men Who Have Sex with Adolescents and Men (MSM) programs at any given time. Therefore, depending on the time of transition for each program, individuals may receive Gardasil 2 doses, Gardasil 9 2 doses, or a combination schedule. The two vaccines should be considered interchangeable and vaccination should not be delayed because of a preference for either vaccine.

What do we tell people who have already been vaccinated?

They did exactly the right thing when it came to vaccination. As a result of vaccination, they are significantly less likely to be infected with HPV types 16 and 18, which cause more than 70% of cervical cancers in the UK, which is an outstanding result.

Do people who have received Gardasil need a booster dose now? Or do I need to be revaccinated?

Gardasil provides excellent protection against HPV-related cancers and requires no booster or revaccination after the initial course.

Having a problem with Gardasil?

no. Gardasil has established an excellent safety record with over 7 million uses in routine immunization programs in the UK since its first use in 2012, and even higher doses in other countries. No serious new safety issues have been identified with Gardasil since its introduction in the UK and it has been shown to provide excellent protection against cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancers.

Is Gardasil 9 a new vaccine? Do you know how safe it is?

Gardasil 9 has been used extensively abroad since it was first licensed in 2015 and its safety is well established. The Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) and the Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) continue to maintain the safety of vaccines under review.

How do I monitor for side effects when I start using Gardasil 9?

As with any new vaccine or drug introduced in the UK, MHRA will closely monitor the safety of Gardasil 9. Health professionals and vaccinated people report suspected adverse events through the Yellow Card Scheme, asking for help in confirming their safety profile. MHRA regularly reviews such reports using statistical and epidemiological techniques.

My child has completed the Gardasil course, but I hope to get the Gardasil 9 vaccine to protect against these additional strains.

The main purpose of the national immunization program is to protect against HPV-related cancers. Gardasil has been shown to provide excellent protection against HPV-related cancers. Therefore, it is not appropriate to offer Gardasil 9 to people who have completed a full Gardasil course as part of an NHS program.

