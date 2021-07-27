US combat forces to leave Iraq by year-end, says Biden | News from ISIL / ISIL





After more than 18 years, the role of US forces will shift to training and advising the Iraqi military on self-defense.

US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after sending US troops to the country.

Coupled with Bidens’ withdrawal of the last American forces in Afghanistan at the end of August, the Democratic President is completing American combat missions in the two wars that then-President George W Bush began under his watch.

Bidenand Kadhimi met in the Oval Office for their first face-to-face talks as part of a strategic dialogue between the United States and Iraq.

Our role in Iraq will be to be available, to continue to train, to assist, to assist and to deal with ISIS as it arises, but let’s not be, to here the end of the year, on a combat mission, Bidentold reporters like him and Kadhimi met.

There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq focused on combating the remnants of ISIL (ISIL). The US role in Iraq will shift entirely to training and advising the Iraqi military to defend itself.

The change is not expected to have a major effect since the United States has already focused on training Iraqi forces.

A US-led coalition invaded Iraq in March 2003 on accusations that the then Iraqi government, Saddam Hussein, possessed weapons of mass destruction. Saddam was removed from power, but such weapons have never been found.

In recent years, the US mission has been dominated by aiding ISIS defeat in Iraq and Syria.

No one is going to declare mission accomplished. The goal is the lasting defeat of ISIS, a senior administration official told reporters ahead of Kadhimis’ visit.

The reference recalled the large Mission Accomplied banner on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln above where Bush delivered a speech declaring major combat operations in Iraq on May 1, 2003.

If you look at where we were, where we had Apache helicopters in combat, when we had US special forces doing regular operations, that’s a significant development. So, by the end of the year, we believe we are in a good position to officially take on an advisory and capacity building role, the official said.

Kadhimi is considered a friend of the United States and tried to control the power of the Iranian-aligned groups of fighters. But his government condemned a US air raid on fighters aligned with Iran along its border with Syria in late June, calling it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

The United States plans to provide Iraq with 500,000 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of the global COVAX vaccine sharing program. Biden said the doses are expected to arrive in a few weeks.

The United States will also provide $ 5.2 million to help fund a UN mission to monitor the October elections in Iraq.

We support strengthening Iraqi democracy and were keen for the elections to take place in October, Biden said.

Meanwhile, Kadhimi has no shortage of problems. In addition to the increase in attacks on US forces in recent months, a series of devastating hospital fires have left dozens dead and soaring coronavirus infections, adding new layers of frustration for the nation .

For Kadhimi, the possibility of offering the Iraqi public a date for the end of the US military presence could be a feather in his hat before the election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/26/biden-kadhimi-seal-agreement-to-end-us-combat-mission-in-iraq The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos