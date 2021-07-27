More floods expected as UK Meteorological Agency issues thunderstorm warning for three days





There are fears that Britain will see more flooding as the weather service warns of thunderstorms across the country for the next three days.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across the UK as the forecast predicts more heavy rain and potential disruption.

Showers and thunderstorms develop in Wales and northern and central England, with up to 60mm of rain expected in three hours in some areas.

A thunderstorm warning will continue until 6 a.m. Wednesday, while a separate rain warning is in effect Wednesday through Thursday at 6 a.m. for Scotland, with some areas expected to receive between 100 and 120 mm of rain.

There are still 10 flood warnings in the UK, 6 of which are inside the M25.

London saw nearly a month of rainfall on Sunday with homes, roads and metro stations flooded, and flooded hospitals canceled all surgeries and outpatient appointments due to heavy rains on Monday.

The wettest area in the country on Sunday was St James’s Park in London, with 41.8 millimeters of rain.

London’s average rainfall in July is 45 millimeters, with almost a month of rain in 24 hours.

Sadiq Khan said emergency services and local councils received hundreds of weather-related calls on Sunday afternoons and evenings.

He added: Severe flash floods in London over the past two weekends have caused great concern and anxiety for many Londoners and show that the dangers of climate change are now nearing home.

Despite having limited powers in the region, doing more to urgently address flooding and other impacts of climate change remains an important priority for me and London City Council leaders.

London has had extreme weather over the past few weeks (Photo: Justin Tallis/Getty)

That’s why I’ve put together all the major partners to see what more can be done, including water companies that need to address local issues related to infrastructure that can exacerbate the effects of flooding.

The Mayor of London is holding a meeting with Transport London, London Fire and the Environment Agency on Tuesday to discuss ways to prevent flooding and reduce its impact.

This comes in response to a warning by the British Red Cross that there is a dangerous awareness gap in the UK regarding perceptions of the dangers of heat.

The charity has released a report called Feeling Heat, which shows how well the UK is prepared for rising temperatures and how aware people are of the dangers of heatwaves.

Heatwaves and heatwaves have increased in the UK and will continue to increase in intensity and duration, he said.

The average duration of warm spells has more than doubled in length over the past few decades and by 2050 the UK will be 50% more likely to experience hot summers, and heat-related deaths could more than triple to around 7,000 per year . , the report said.

According to the report, the heatwave in August 2020 caused a record 2,556 excess deaths in the UK and caused severe chaos across the UK.

Severe water scarcity has left more than 300 homes in West Sussex without water for five days, costing the UK economy approximately 770 million and losing approximately 5 million employees.

Despite being at high risk, more than half (57%) of people aged 75 and over said they do not consider themselves vulnerable to the effects of heatwaves.

Matthew Killick, Head of Crisis Response and Community Restoration at the British Red Cross, said:

As a result, every year people struggle with their health and well-being, demand for medical and nursing care increases, transportation stops, and employers experience reduced productivity and even life-threatening conditions.

Additional reports from the Press Association.

