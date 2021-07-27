



The growing specter of various threats, such as terrorism, hostile state activity and climate change, underscores the importance of Britain-French relations, the defense minister said in Paris.

French Defense Minister Ben Wallace held a meeting with French and British foreign ministers in France on Monday with French Defense Minister Florence Parly, pointing out common challenges facing both countries on the European and global stage.

They addressed key security and foreign policy issues, including emerging areas of cooperation on emerging technologies, European security and collaborations on Russia, Iran, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

Since the 2010 Lancaster House Treaty, the UK has maintained a strong partnership with France, including countering Daesh terrorism in the Middle East and assisting in stabilizing the Sahel region in Africa.

The British-French Joint Expeditionary Force (CJEF) has reached full operational capability, meaning that it can deploy more than 10,000 men in combat operations with a single command. Meanwhile, France and Britain are collaborating on breakthrough capabilities ranging from next-generation missile technology to future combat air systems.

Just last week, RAF Chinook Helicopters, working in Mali to support a French-led counter-terrorism operation, assisted with the recovery of a French Mirage 2000 jet crew member after they escaped from the aircraft.

British helicopters serving a heavy-duty combat support role in Mali were ideally deployed to transport around 60 French troops to protect the area. Chinooks later moved the French accident investigation team and explosives disposal team to a location south of Hombori. Throughout the sortie, RAF helicopters were escorted by French Tiger attack helicopters.

After meeting Defense Secretary Mme Florence Parly, he said:

We look forward to continuing to work with France, united by our common belief, to face the common threats and challenges faced in an era of constant competition.

During the meeting, the defense minister pointed to the ambitions of Britain’s recent consolidated review and defense command documents, bolstered by an additional $24 billion in government investment. He said that as nations that share genuine global interests with NATO’s leaders, Britain and France have a responsibility to stand together by advocating for NATO reform through unprecedented cooperation on the nuclear issue or supporting collective security from the Black Sea to the Northern Hemisphere, he said. . .

Last month saw the two aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and Charles De Gaulle sail side by side in the Mediterranean for the first time. The UK looks forward to strengthening the partnership through greater collaboration in space, cyberspace, artificial intelligence and autonomy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/defence-secretary-praises-uk-france-co-operation-as-raf-helicopters-help-mali-recovery-mission

