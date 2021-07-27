The UK government’s top expert says the pandemic will be behind us until the fall.





The UK government’s top expert has said most of the pandemic will be gone by the summer.

The UK’s COVID-19 pandemic has “fundamentally changed,” said Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, who modeled for the March 2020 shutdown.

“The equation has fundamentally changed,” he told Radio 4’s Today program. “The effectiveness of the vaccine has contributed significantly to reducing the risk of hospitalization and death.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll be looking back at most of the pandemic by the end of September and October. We will still have the covid. We will still have people dying from it, but most of the pandemic is behind us. there will be

“I think we should be careful. There is a chance that the contact rate will increase significantly again, especially since the weather is less sunny and we haven’t been able to get out of the woods completely since the school reopened in September.

Both England and Wales have seen a clear plateau of the Covid case in recent days. According to Professor Ferguson, this may be due to the fact that “the euro ended and warm weather could have resulted in less contact and people opening their windows.”

Last week England saw a massive lifting of restrictions that won’t be replicated in Wales until 7 August. But it’s too early to know how this has affected the virus in England.

“The decline we’ve seen happened before the unlock happened too much, and we won’t be able to see what the effect of unlocking is for a few more weeks,” Ferguson said. “I think we need to be a little bit cautious. The infection in our community is stagnating, but we can confirm with the latest ONS infection investigation later this week.

“The percentage of tests returning positive started to drop only very, very slightly. It stabilized on July 21. We have to monitor various indicators to see what is happening.

“The problem is that there’s quite a bit of leeway in how high the population’s contact rate can go. That’s really what determines the rate of propagation. It balances with the rate of propagation.”

“If it were not for immunity of the population R number of the virus [in England] It’s probably been 3 – 4 over the last few weeks. With all the immunity we have in the population, it’s about one right now. “

