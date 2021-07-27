UK’s plan to expand battery production ‘not enough to convert to net zero’





The UK government’s plans to help scale up the battery manufacturing sector are not sufficient to achieve a net-zero transition or ensure that the UK remains the market leader globally, the Lords Committee warns.

The UK government’s vision is to bring 7 Gigafactories online by 2027.

A new report from the Senate Science and Technology Selection Committee has issued a warning. This report was published today (July 27) and is titled ‘Battery Strategy Failure: Net-Zero Target at Risk’.

The report warns that “despite recent announcements by UK Gigafactories, the pace and scale of building these facilities is not meeting battery demand and auto manufacturing is most likely to relocate abroad”. In particular, Nissan announced earlier this month that its Sunderland manufacturing facility would be transformed into an electric vehicle (EV) hub with a 9GWh gigafactory. Coventry Airport and the Coventry City Council have since submitted applications for the Gigafactory plan to the airport site.

The report goes on to say: “In the current race to manufacture lithium-ion batteries internationally, competing countries are already investing more than the UK. The UK cannot catch up with major manufacturers. We are just trying to attract enough investment to supply the automotive industry.”

Milestones considered in the report include the UK’s target of net zero for 2050 and a ban on new gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2030, and 2027, when the EU-UK rules of origin agreement enters into force. From this point on, the EU will require that at least 55% of batteries and other components of vehicles be manufactured within the bloc or in the UK. Ultimately, the Commission believes that the government is not aligning its support for the battery manufacturing sector with these requirements.

Earlier this month, members of the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) sent a letter to ministers urging them to provide additional funding for the gigafactory. The commission’s letter set out how other governments would support Gigafactories, typically at a rate of £750m per plant, and the UK collectively pledged £500m to the sector through the Automotive Transformation Fund. This is despite the UK’s ambition to attract seven Gigafactories by 2027.

Policy recommendations

There is still a window through which policies can be significantly changed to align with key climate goals and ambitions for job creation, technology and economic growth, according to a new report from the Senate’s Science and Technology Choices Committee. However, there is much work to be done across the value chain.

The Commission is calling for clearer information on how the government is supporting the development of the UK’s raw material supply chain for battery manufacturing and further information on developing a robust technology pipeline for the battery sector. Members are also encouraging increased funding for the development of next-generation battery technologies with the following reports: This will depend on the UK maintaining its manufacturing capacity and the automotive industry and providing significant long-term support for research and scale-up.”

Exact figures for recommended funding for next-generation technologies are not available. However, the report points to the government’s recent commitment to provide record levels of R&D funding in excess of £22 billion per year for the first time, noting that funding could be made here between 2024 and 2025. “Funding should be comparable to international competitors and be certain in the long run,” the report said.

There are also several policy recommendations to support other parts of the EV value chain, including charging infrastructure, smart energy systems that provide flexibility, and complementary technologies such as hydrogen.

Regarding EV chargers, the report reports that public charging network development work is “going too slow” despite major funding promises through the 2020 budget and subsequent top ten plans. Committee members argue that more must be done to support cash-strapped committees to provide networks and standardize operations to minimize customer disruption and build trust.

The report expressed concerns about hydrogen that the government failed to announce a hydrogen strategy before Congress introduced it for a summer recess last week. The government recommends using this strategy as an opportunity to strengthen its focus on fuel cells, especially given its recent commitment to halt sales of gasoline and diesel heavy-duty vehicles (HGVs) by 2040. hydrogen fuel cell.

Congress returns from summer recess on September 6th. Several key policy packages should be published so that a comprehensive Net-Zero strategy can be published prior to COP26 as promised over the next eight weeks. The hydrogen strategy, like the thermal and building strategy, is one of these policy packages.

Sarah George

