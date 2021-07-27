Extend daily contact testing to 2,000 sites across key sectors





The workplace daily contact testing sites will expand to a total of 2,000 sites across the country, with prisons, waste collection and defense among the key sectors prioritized for the newest sites. The expansion follows an initial announcement last week of 800 sites for the food industry, transport workers, border guard staff, and frontline police and fire services.

Daily contact testing using rapid lateral flow testing allows you to continue working if you receive an alert from the NHS Covid 19 app or if a qualified worker who calls you and says contact is tested daily by the NHS testing and tracking. .

A study conducted at the University of Oxford between April and June 2021 and supported by the Department of Health and Human Services found that daily contact testing in schools was as effective in controlling transmission as the current 10-day self-isolation policy. This pioneering work put the UK at the forefront of scientific research.

Vaccines continue to be the best defense against the virus and are highly effective in reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Therefore, the government continues to encourage everyone to be fully vaccinated and will work with employers participating in daily contact testing to encourage all employees to be vaccinated.

NHS Test and Trace is contacting organizations to mobilize the site this week to ensure critical workers can safely continue their critical roles. Employers and workers participating in daily contact testing are provided with guidance on the protocol to follow.

In addition to key staff working in prisons, defense and waste collection, those working in energy, pharmaceutical, telecommunications, chemical, telecommunications, water, space, fish, veterinary and HMRC will also be prioritized at 1,200 new daily contact testing locations.

Robert Buckland QC MP Lord Chancellor said:

Daily testing will enable dedicated and hard-working front-line officers during the pandemic to continue the work essential to rehabilitating criminals and protecting the public.

Community Minister Robert Jenrick said:

Key workers across the country have repeatedly taken on the challenge of ensuring that our core services are provided and communities are supported.

We all owe them a huge debt of gratitude and we will continue to support them to do their jobs safely and safely. This expansion of our daily contact testing center is very important and very welcome.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Our military has worked tirelessly during this pandemic, providing around-the-clock assistance to countries responding to COVID-19 while ensuring operations and training continue at home and abroad.

Expanding our daily contact testing plan is very welcome and allows our staff to continue their important work across the UK and abroad.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Whether prison guards report duty, garbage collectors keep streets clean, or energy sector workers turn on the lights, at every stage of this pandemic, vital staff was there for us.

As we learn to live with the virus, we will do our best to break the chain of transmission and stop the virus’s orbit. Daily contact testing plays an important role in protecting employees while minimizing the potential for disruptions due to increased cases.

Self-isolation remains an essential tool to contain the spread of the virus.

People identified as contacts are at least five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than the rest of the general public. Vaccines are very effective in reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death, and we recommend that everyone stay vaccinated to help fight the virus.

Background Information NHS Test and Trace works quickly with a variety of sites to provide testing and set up daily contact testing sites.

