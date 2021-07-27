The truth about hospital corona cases





Meanwhile, 77 countries are considering the possibility of moving government scientists to the Green List for quarantine-free international travel.

The joint biosecurity center is said to be reviewing destinations before ministers decide on a final list to be released next week.

This is the first insight into the size of a country’s potential “long list” meaning that the Covid status can be assessed as “possible”.

But don’t pack your bags yet. Sources warned that many countries may not cut cuts once the assessment is complete. See our current green listing options and our selections for UK summer vacations.

Tagged robber released 24 hours under crackdown

Once released from prison, the robbers are tagged 24/7 to combat repeat offenders under Boris Johnson’s crime crackdown. The prime minister will today announce that GPS tags can be used to identify robbers, robbers and other thieves after the 19 police officers responsible for nearly half of the country have been released. It’s also part of Mr. Johnson’s Beating Crimes plan, which includes increased stop and search powers for police and a new unpaid community work plan that requires hi-vis jacketed criminals to clean up graffiti and trash in their neighborhood. Interior Department editor Charles Hymas detailed the strategy in response to Whitehall’s growing concerns about a spike in violent crime after the lockdown.

Britannia dominates the water with Team GB’s fourth gold medal.

Team GB crossed the finish line 2-1 in Olympic swimming for the first time in 113 years, and Tom Dean defeated Tokyo roommate Duncan Scott by 0.04 seconds to win the gold medal in the dramatic final of the men’s 200m freestyle. After Magic Monday, the gold rush continued early today and the swimmers increased Team GB’s gold medal count to four in four days. Tokyo’s Jeremy Wilson said it will be the start of the Summer Olympics. Read everything else you missed overnight. For further analysis, you can suggest trying out our free Olympic briefing newsletter.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

squeaky cleaning | To limit your environmental impact, do not rinse your dishes before placing them in the dishwasher. A COP26 spokesperson for Boris Johnson suggested. Allegra Stratton also came up with the idea of ​​not throwing away leftover bread, freezing it for reuse, and ordering shampoo in cardboard packaging. Read Ms Stratton’s article in The Telegraph “Micro Stages” Your Families Can Adopt.

Worldwide: US Continues Taliban Airstrikes

The US has said it will continue airstrikes against the Taliban during its withdrawal from Afghanistan, warning that the surge in violence by armed groups could soon cause the highest civilian death toll in more than a decade. Read how the Taliban is now expected to target densely populated urban centers. See our gallery for more Today’s photos from around the world.

