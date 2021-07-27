



The government will announce that vaccinated Americans can travel to the UK without quarantine.

Ministers will sign a plan to accept U.S. coronavirus passports with paper certificates in an effort by British authorities to open up transatlantic travel.

This decision will be welcomed by the travel sector, which has been calling for more long-distance routes to be opened to provide a lifeline to businesses that have been heavily restricted for a year.

A senior government source said the ministers would give U.S. citizens and British expats living in the U.S. permission to travel to the UK the next day.

That comes despite the White House on Monday announcing that it would maintain an entry ban for British nationals amid continued fears of the delta strain, the dominant strain in the UK.

Several European Union countries have been allowing passengers to double-jab in the US for several weeks, despite existing bans on EU travelers from entering the US.

Though I thought the lack of a national digital coronavirus passport in the US would prove to be a stumbling block, the No 10 would be willing to concede and accept the US vaccine card as proof of vaccination.

These measures are consistent with plans to allow UK citizens who have been fully vaccinated abroad to register their immunization status with the GP so that they can return from amber list countries without the need for quarantine. Changes will come from Sunday.

However, government sources have dismissed the possibility that the UK will allow foreigners to travel without quarantine with a reciprocal agreement with 33 countries that have recognized the NHS app.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi raised the issue in the House of Representatives last week, raising hopes that the deal will soon be signed.

But senior sources have largely ignored suggestions that such a move could happen this week.

Police Secretary Kit Malthouse said the US government’s decision not to relax the rules was disappointing but not surprising.

He told Sky News: Obviously that will be assessed by them and we are assessing the possibility of variants coming in from other countries as well. So it’s no surprise they’re doing something similar. Obviously disappointing.

