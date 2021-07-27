Johnson likely to block acquisition of UK’s largest computer chip maker China technology sector





A senior government adviser has suggested that Boris Johnson could block Chinese-owned companies from buying Britain’s largest semiconductor producer, the UK.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, whom Johnson hired as post-Brexit trade adviser, was encouraged by a review by Nexperia to undertake its acquisition of Welsh microchip maker Newport Wafer Fab, which could bring the process to a halt. said to mean .

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, now post-Brexit UK trade adviser. Photo: Joel Carrot/AAP

Johnson asked national security adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove to investigate the sale after being accused of condoning the deal by not scrutinizing it further, especially given the semiconductor industry’s geopolitical significance.

China has targeted it as a key technology for its future economy, producing more than a trillion chips per year and a global shortage has caused major delays for British and foreign automakers.

A Quick Guide Why the World is Running Out of Computer Chips?

The global shortage of semiconductors, microchips, an essential component of all electronic devices around the world, began as a temporary supply delay when chip factories were closed when the COVID-19 pandemic first struck.

But while factory production returns to normal, the shortage has become a global crisis, and a new surge in demand has forced the company to struggle to secure limited supplies coming to market.

Apple, the world’s largest semiconductor buyer, spending $58 billion ($41.7 billion) a year, had to delay the iPhone 12 launch by two months last year. Sony has warned that chip supply issues may prevent it from meeting sales targets for its new PS5 consoles this year, while Samsung, the world’s second-largest chip producer and consumer, may have to delay the relaunch of its high-end PS5 consoles. said there is Smartphone.

However, the sector that has been hit hardest is the global automotive industry. Automakers are relatively new to the semiconductor industry and are at the back of the supply queue as their investments in technology-intensive electric vehicles increase. The largest automakers, Toyota and Volkswagen, spend about $4 billion a year on chips, making them relatively minor in their supply chains.

Ford has had to cancel shifts at two auto plants, and its profits could hit up to $2.5 billion this year, Nissan is halting production at some plants in Mexico and the US, and General Motors warns of a $2 billion hit to profits. I did.

The fight for a supply of chips has also raised government concerns. Earlier this week, Boris Johnson said the UK government would intervene to consider buying the UK’s largest semiconductor producer under a new National Security and Investment Act 2021 designed to protect critical infrastructure companies from overseas acquisitions.

The shortage is expected to last through 2023, as the new chip plant is very complex to build and takes up to two years to get up and running.Mark Sweney

Thank you for your feedback.

Nexperia, a Dutch company wholly owned by Chinas Wingtech, announced in early July that it would acquire Newport Wafer Fab, the UK’s largest producer of silicon chips essential for products ranging from TVs and cell phones to automobiles and game consoles.

Abbott said a special committee called the Foreign Investment Review Board was created in Australia to examine all significant foreign investment, and such purchases should sound an alarm.

He said it is clear that the current purchases currently being considered here in the UK will not proceed if they occur in Australia. move in a similar direction.

Abbott also urged Johnson to be vigilant against China’s growing prominence, saying that China will be the challenge of the century with significant economic and security implications.

At the Policy Exchange event on Tuesday, Abbott said: After 40 years of hide-and-seek, China is asserting itself aggressively in the Cold War and the new Cold War at best. Much more powerful than the former Soviet Union. Because it is deeply rooted in the global economy and can apply economic and military pressure to achieve its goals.

Sign up for Business Todayemail every day.

Abbott said the UK should not stop trading, but instead should be much more cautious about reliance on China economically and evaluate where the project has much more long-term value than ours.

He said China sees trade as a strategic weapon that turns on and off like a tap to reward friends and punish enemies.

In a covert comment on the Newport Wafer Fab, Abbott said that no matter how close the relationship between Chinese and British companies is, the level of control the Beijing government exercises means it’s not wise to sell British tech companies that serve China’s interests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/27/chinese-takeover-of-uks-largest-computer-chip-maker-may-be-blocked The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos