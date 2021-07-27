The refusals of American visas have shattered the dreams of Chinese students. Now they are fighting back | Science





Former US President Donald Trump’s proclamation is a policy of discrimination based on nationality, says Hu Desheng, a computer science doctoral student at Northeastern University.

Joséphine Pettigrew / Northeastern University

When Chen Siyu met with a consular official at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing in March to review her qualifications for a student visa, everything was fine, she said, or apparently. Chen, who holds a master’s degree in public health from the University of Hong Kong, had won a fully-funded place in a doctorate in epidemiology. program at the University of Florida. When the consular officer asked about her current job, Chen explained that she had worked as an epidemiological research assistant at a large hospital for 5 years. She mentioned that the hospital is affiliated with a military medical university.

The consular officer thanked Chen for the information and moments later handed him a rejection letter with Other: 212 (f) checked off from a selection of reasons. The interview was over, as were his dreams of getting a doctorate. in the USA.

Chen is one of a growing group of Chinese students banned from entering the United States on the basis of 212 (f), a clause in the decades-old Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which allows the US president to identify foreigners whose entry would be detrimental to US interests. In May 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that invoked the clause prohibiting Chinese graduate students and postgraduate researchers from having ties to any entity in China that implements or supports the China’s military-civilian fusion strategy. The proclamation exempts those working in fields that do not contribute to this strategy, but epidemiology is apparently not one of them.

Today, Chen is one of 2,500 Chinese student activists with visa problems and their supporters who are fighting against what they see as arbitrary and discriminatory policies. Armed with a website and a Twitter account, the students wrote to more than 50 top U.S. research universities to call attention to their plight. They get a sympathetic hearing in American academia: A June 10 letter from the United States Council on Education to the State Department warned of delays in academic careers and critical student projects.

The group is also discussing legal action with a U.S. immigration attorney and recently launched a fundraising campaign to hopefully cover the costs. We believe this is a policy of discrimination based on nationality, says Hu Desheng, a PhD student in computer science at Northeastern University who found himself stranded in China due to travel restrictions linked to the pandemic in early 2020 , and whose visa application is now pending.

The trumps proclamation initially had little impact as the pandemic disrupted academic plans globally. But after more than a year, the U.S. embassy and consulates in China resumed processing routine visa applications on May 4. Between that date and mid-June, more than 500 visa applications were rejected, according to the student count. It was reported in September 2020 that over 1,000 Chinese academics already in the United States had their visas revoked. Many others are reluctant to leave the United States, fearing that they will not return.

It is unclear how many students will be affected each year, in part because the U.S. government has not clarified which Chinese entities are deemed to support the military-civil fusion strategy and which fields of study are considered. sensitive or exempt.

A study of the potential impact of the measures released in February by the Georgetown Universitys Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) assumed that the designated entities included 11 universities subject to strict export control restrictions by the US Department of Commerce, including the so-called Seven Sons of National Defense Schools with historical ties to the Chinese defense establishment. The study also assumed that the critical and emerging technologies mentioned in the proclamation will cover all areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). If so, the proclamation could block 3,000 to 5,000 of the estimated 19,000 Chinese students who begin graduate programs each year, the CSET has estimated. The report did not cover postdoctoral and visiting fellows, graduates of other universities, or those in non-STEM fields. (The proclamation exempts undergraduates from the exam.)

A spokesperson for the US State Department declined to name the institutions on the blacklist, but said sensitive technologies include quantum computing, big data, semiconductors, biotechnology, 5G, advanced nuclear technology, aerospace technology and artificial intelligence. By design, the policy is narrowly focused, says the spokesperson.

But Chinese students say the rejections are wide. Even those who intended to study finance, obstetrics and gynecology, water conservation, medicine, agronomy, and other seemingly non-military subjects had their visas rejected under the clause 212 (f), they say. Li Xiang, for example, obtained a master’s degree in linguistics from Harbin Institute of Technology, one of the schools with historical ties to defense, and then studied at an art school to prepare for a master’s degree program in development. games at the Academy of Art University in San. Francois. Being an artist in the video game and film industry is my dream, she says. Her application was rejected and she was told that she was not even entitled to a visa to visit her husband, who works in the United States. The visa of another student, Xue Shilue, was revoked in the summer of 2020 after completing the first year of a master’s program in user experience design at the University of Texas, Austin. She was in China at the time and cannot return to complete her studies or even collect her belongings.

The proclamation also appears to target students backed by the China Scholarship Council (CSC), which reports to China’s Ministry of Education but is under scrutiny for alleged links to the defense establishment, according to one. separate study from CSET. Blacklisting the CSC could have dramatic implications. The CSET estimates that in academic year 201718, the council supported 26,000 Chinese academics across all disciplines in the United States. Huang Yunan, who started a doctorate last year. Food science program at Cornell University remotely due to the pandemic, was denied a visa after speaking to a consular officer about his support for CSC during an interview in May. More than 100 of the roughly 500 CSC-backed members of a focus group she belongs to have recently had their visa applications rejected, she said.

The students object to the absence of any individual assessment. There is a presumption of guilt on the part of every Chinese student who studied at a targeted university, Hu said. As for the Seven Sons, we go to these schools because they are top universities, Hu said, not because of their military ties.

Cornell Vice-President of International Affairs Wendy Wolford called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a May 26 letter to rectify the capricious, unclear and excessive interpretations of the proclamation that create enormous uncertainty and confusion for international students and their US universities. (Wolford did not respond to an email asking if she had heard from Blinken.)

Meanwhile, a trial is a long plan, says Charles Kuck, an American immigration lawyer who has advised the students. The Supreme Court has literally given the president carte blanche to use INA 212 (f), with a reasonable explanation, for any entry bans the president wishes to put in place, Kuck said.

Problems lead some students to pursue higher education elsewhere; Chen, for his part, will now be earning his doctorate. at the University of Hong Kong. Measures like his should be of more concern than the possibility of graduate students stealing American technology, says Denis Simon, an innovation expert who studies China’s research efforts at Duke University. The idea that there is a conspiratorial effort [to acquire advanced technology] is just way beyond reality. In contrast, he says, slowing the flow of Chinese students will hurt the United States, where they help support many research programs. It’s a pipeline that has been built over 40 years, and by deconstructing it, we will do serious damage to our ability to have the kind of talent needed to move our innovation system forward.

