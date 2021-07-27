U.S. elementary school students fell months behind during pandemic, report says





Elementary school students in the United States finished the 2020-21 school year four to five months behind their normal academic achievement level, according to a report by consulting firm McKinsey & Co. released on Tuesday. He revealed that many of the most vulnerable students have suffered the most significant setbacks.

The new report based on assessments by more than 1.6 million elementary students who had returned to class in the spring is the latest indication that students who already experienced educational inequalities have also been hit hardest by the crisis. .

For example, students attending schools whose student body was predominantly Black or Hispanic finished the school year six months behind what they would normally have been in math, compared to four months late for students in the predominantly white schools.

Similarly, students who attended a school where the average household income was less than $ 25,000 per year were seven months behind in math at the end of the term, compared to four months for schools where the average income was over 75 $ 000.

The pandemic has hit everyone, but it hit children who were already vulnerable the hardest, said Emma Dorn, associate partner at McKinsey and lead author of the report.

It really expands some of the pre-existing gaps in opportunity and achievement that we were already facing in our country, Ms. Dorn said.

The researchers used data provided by Curriculum Associates, an assessment company, and compared student performance this spring to that of demographically similar groups in the spring of 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The disparities likely reflect a number of factors, including less access to technology, higher rates of Covid-19 and higher unemployment in low-income communities and communities of color, and the fact that schools in larger cities tended to stay longer with distance education. The report found that students in more urban schools suffered greater setbacks than those in rural schools, who generally returned to in-person learning earlier.

You can’t look at the results in a vacuum, said Pedro Noguera, dean of the Rossier School of Education at the University of Southern California, who called on schools to use federal funds to hire additional staff and design new ones. individualized stimulus plans for each student.

If you have a teacher with 33 kids, that won’t be a recipe for solving this problem, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/27/us/covid-students-progress-at-home-learning.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos