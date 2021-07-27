



Plans to significantly open up international travel are expected to be announced on Wednesday, with British ministers poised to allow people fully vaccinated from the US and EU to avoid quarantine if arriving from amber list countries.

The move will finally help millions of people reunite with their UK-based family and friends, as well as businesses in the aviation and tourism industries that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Only those currently vaccinated by the NHS can present a Covid Pass upon return to bypass the self-isolation period of up to 10 days if coming from a pumpkin list country, subject to the following rules: A system of traffic lights that grades according to the country’s cases, strains and immunization rates.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi last week confirmed that those who were stabbed abroad but still enrolled in GPs in the UK will be able to get their dose recognized from August.

However, the move has been criticized by British expatriates, saying that because the NHS is a residence-based system, it will benefit a small number of British citizens who have moved abroad, as most will still be shut down.

The Guardian understands that senior ministers will meet at a meeting of the COVID-19 Steering Committee on Wednesday morning to sign a plan to begin treating fully vaccinated Brits in the US and EU the same as UK residents.

US citizens holding a vaccine card certifying that they have been vaccinated and EU citizens using the Block Green Pass to prove they have been vaccinated must also be aware of the document as long as the vaccine they received is approved for use in the UK.

A government source stressed that the changes were not guaranteed and that a final agreement should be reached at the meeting, and even between Whitehall and the delegated administration, there was a day-long conversation between Whitehall and the delegated administration about whether the changes would apply to the UK or all four countries It was emphasized that

The Guardian also understands that ministers will be discussing adding Spain to the Amber Plus list.

The entire mainland is at risk, not just the Balearic Islands, which were relegated from the green list a few weeks ago.

A number of European countries allow entry of vaccinated British nationals, and Brussels’ advice to member states is to accept the NHS app, but the United States bans entry to anyone who has been in the UK in the past 14 days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden announced at the G7 summit in Cornwall last month that they would form a task force to re-establish the international travel link between the two countries.

But hopes for a breakthrough were shattered this week when White House press secretary Jen Saki revealed that the US would not lift existing restrictions imposed on British citizens due to the prevalence of the delta strain.

The US is on the UK’s amber list, so all travelers from that country are required to quarantine for 10 days, but after day 5 they may be released based on testing the release system. With the changes hoped to come into effect in August, British or US citizens who have been fully vaccinated in the US will no longer need to quarantine as long as they test negative before departure and after arrival.

While many will likely welcome it, the move was expected sometime in the summer, given that a review of the UK’s Covid rules for international travel was due to take effect before 31 July.

Further changes to the red, amber and green listings are not expected until next Thursday, with particular focus on France.

Ministers decided within days of notice that not all fully vaccinated people in France would be exempt from self-isolation and that the beta mutation would be condemned for migration.

Some government figures are optimistic that France will move from amber plus on August 9, given that the number of beta cases is not as high as expected.

Given that the Joint Biosecurity Center initially recommended putting France on the red list, the move caused significant divisions among some cabinet ministers.

