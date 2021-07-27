There is a shortage of jet fuel at some US airports





At many airports in the western United States, there is not enough jet fuel to meet the growing demand for leisure travel. This could result in the cancellation of some flights or force airlines to make additional stops to refuel on longer routes. Part of the problem is the shortage of tanker drivers needed to deliver the fuel. It is estimated that 20% of tankers nationwide are parked due to a lack of qualified drivers, according to an industry trade group. This shortage has already affected service stations. But airlines and airports are also struggling to get the fuel they need, as pipelines stopped carrying jet fuel when air travel nearly shut down last year. Now, jet fuel is not getting the pipeline space it needs to keep up with the recent increase in air travel. jet fuel at airports, ”said a statement from Delta Air Lines (DAL).

The problem is most pronounced at a series of Western airports that are popular vacation destinations, including Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Airlines for America, an airline industry trade group known as A4A, said flights to and from Montana were up 25% from pre-pandemic levels. In addition to fuel shortages for airlines, part of the supply in this region is being redirected to fuel for planes fighting the forest fires.

The number of daily flights to the United States overall is still lower than it was before the pandemic, as business travel and international travel remains at a fraction of what it was before. But leisure travel has matched or exceeded pre-pandemic levels on many routes, according to recent airline profit reports. As a result, airports that primarily serve domestic vacationers, such as those in western states, are busier than before. And getting the fuel they need for flights from those destinations is a problem.

Some planes fly to these places carrying more fuel than they normally would, so they won’t need as much when refueling before departure, A4A said.

American Airlines (AAL), which had to cancel some flights earlier this summer due to employee shortages at some suppliers, said scheduled fuel stops on some routes would be added, if necessary, if the fuel supply from a departure airport is limited.

“American is currently experiencing minimal operational impact due to fuel supply issues. Our team continues to work around the clock to monitor the situation and minimize the impact on our customers,” the airline said.

Carriers are also seeing significantly higher fuel costs than a year ago, when a general collapse in oil prices and limited demand for jet fuel drove prices down.

But it is more the strong demand for air transport, rather than the increase in costs, that drives up air fares. Supply and demand dictate air fares – airlines can’t always raise fares to cover costs. If they could, they wouldn’t all have lost billions of dollars in the past year and a half.

But pent-up demand for leisure travel, coupled with the still limited supply of seats, increased air fares by about 25% in June from a year earlier, according to the Consumer Price Index, the government’s main indicator of inflation. But those June rate levels are still lower than they were in June 2019 and the start of this decade. The recent large percentage increase is the result of the 27% drop in tariffs a year ago. Over the weekend, Nevada officials warned of possible fuel shortages at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, and Representative Mark Amodei said in a statement they were focusing on ensuring that “resources to fight wildfires in the west are not available. not affected and that there is as little disruption as possible “for travelers.

Delta Air Lines told CNN on Tuesday it was not experiencing “any current operational impact” at Reno, citing “extraordinary measures” to maintain supplies.

