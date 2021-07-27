Biden administrator to unveil new push for US-African trade relations | Business and Economy News





With China’s growing influence in Africa, the Biden administration is unveiling a new impetus to expand trade ties between American companies and the continent.

The Biden administration will announce on Tuesday new impetus to expand commercial ties between U.S. companies and Africa, with a focus on building the necessary digital, health and physical infrastructure on the continent, a senior U.S. official said.

U.S. industry executives welcome the interest, but say dollar flows will be delayed until the Biden administration completes its lengthy review of the Trump administration’s trade measures and sets a clear policy on investments in liquefied natural gas.

Dana Banks, Senior Director for Africa at the White House National Security Council, will kick off a US-Africa business summit, with pledge to reimagine and revive Prosper Africa, an unveiled initiative by the Trump administration in 2018.

President Joe Biden, who requested nearly $ 80 million for the initiative in his May budget proposal, aims to focus the initiative on women and equity, with an expanded role for small and medium-sized businesses , she said.

Banks said the administration’s goal is to re-energize Prosper Africa as the centerpiece of the United States’ economic and trade engagement with Africa, with more details to be released soon on a complementary initiative called Digital. Africa.

This is a priority area both at home and abroad, Banks said, adding that African countries are keen to expand their cooperation with the United States and its businesses.

U.S. business leaders warn the United States risks being overtaken by China and Europe, which are already investing and making trade deals across the continent.

We cannot wait another year to design an African policy; we must be bold in our thinking, said Scott Eisner, president of the American Chamber of Commerce US-Africa Business Center.

Eisner said many companies had started considering investments in Kenya given the Trump administration’s talks with Kenya on a bilateral free trade agreement, but those plans were on hold until the Biden review of this policy be completed.

The United States Trade Representative Office did not immediately comment on the status of the review.

Another obstacle is the uncertainty regarding government policy on liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

Nigeria and other countries are keen to secure U.S. investment in such plans, but are waiting to see if the administration supports LNG investments even as it seeks to halve U.S. fossil fuel emissions.

US LNG exports increased under Biden. To meet Bidens’ goal of halving fossil fuel emissions, the United States would have to stop building natural gas power plants and exporting LNG, experts say.

Bidens policies are energy neutral and administration officials have been discreet about any specific LNG investment project. The US Development Finance Corporation has not immediately commented on its policy of supporting LNG projects.

