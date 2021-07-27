Double jab freedom as England opens to the world





On the same day, 23,511 new Covid cases were recorded in the UK, meaning the UK number fell below the currently registered France (26,871).

Despite the death toll rising to 131, there has been cautious optimism among ministers and scientists as the number of cases in which Covid infections have continued to decline for the first time during the lifting of the pandemic has declined for a week.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a prominent member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said he wasn’t sure if his predictions of 100,000 a day would now come true.

“We’re not completely off the hook, but the equation has fundamentally changed,” he told the BBC.

“And I’m pretty sure that by the end of September or October we’ll get around most of the epidemic. We’ll have the covid, we’ll still have people dying from it, but we’ll get most of the people behind us. About the pandemic.”

During a visit to Guilford’s police station, Prime Minister Johnson carefully answered questions about the decline in COVID-19 cases. “It’s very important not to jump to conclusions on this issue and not to run away,” he said.

However, there are signs that he has decided to push ahead with lifting some of the remaining restrictions later in the summer. Changes to the self-isolation rules to alleviate the epidemic will take effect on August 16, less than three weeks away.

Prime Minister Johnson has been resisting pressure from some ministers, most recently privately expressed at a coronavirus cabinet meeting on Monday. But a senior Whitehall source said he had generously defined the new rules for self-isolation.

Currently, people on the NHS Covid app who have been warned that they have been in contact with someone infected with the virus must be quarantined for 10 days, even if they double-jab, with a few exceptions. This is legally mandated if alerts come from NHS testing and tracking and advised if notifications come from apps.

