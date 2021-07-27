Latest heat wave triggers heat and air quality alerts in US





A high pressure ridge has spread over the United States, causing a heat wave with above average high temperatures across much of the central part of the country. “About 75% of the US population will peak above 90 over the next week, and 32 million people will suffocate above 100,” CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

More than 40 million people in 18 states from Montana to Georgia are on some form of heat alert Tuesday.

“There is an excessive heat warning over parts of the northern high plains, where temperatures will reach for hundreds of years. In addition, heat advisories are currently in effect for parts of the lower Mississippi Valley. southern plains, northern / central plains and northern High Plains, ”said the Weather Prediction Center.

Record daily temperatures were reached or broken in Montana on Monday. Billings reached 101 degrees, breaking the record of 100 degrees set in 1959. Wyoming and Nebraska also had daily high temperature records.

In the northern plains, daily record high temperatures could again be reached on Tuesday, if a dense blanket of forest fire smoke does not keep temperatures down.

Other records could fall as the heat spreads south. The highest temperatures will still be on the northern plains, hovering around 110 degrees in some places on Tuesday.

“Temperatures will be well above normal for most of Intermountain West with some records possible over the northern Grand Basin and northern Rockies. Low relative humidity will continue for northern Intermountain West. with poor recovery at night for mid-slopes and ridges, “the National Interagency Fire Center said.

The heat coupled with extremely dry conditions could be bad news for fire weather in the region in an already active fire season.

On Wednesday, maximum temperatures move south into the central plains. South Dakota and Nebraska have high temperatures mid-week before a cold front pushes heat out of the region and brings monsoon moisture a chance to move into the northern plains. .

The humidity in the area, creating storms, will also cause three-digit heat index values ​​from the plains to the lower Mississippi valley.

“The biggest concerns over the next few days are the temperatures and associated heat indices,” said the National Weather Service in Kansas City, Missouri. “Today heat indices are expected to be largely 95-100 F, with the exception of eastern Kansas and western Missouri where heat indices are expected to approach 101-103 F this after. -Midday. More generalized consultative conditions are expected from Wednesday to Thursday. ”

The high pressure system winds south toward the southern plains throughout the week, hovering over Oklahoma and Texas on weekends.

Triple-digit temperatures peak there on Saturday and Sunday before the heat returns to average by next week.

Smoke from forest fires has crossed the country

Combination of summer heat, stagnant air and smoke from wildfires produces widespread air quality alerts in 13 states, from Northwest to New England

Across the West, 85 large fires are currently burning over 1.5 million acres of land and sending huge plumes of smoke into the atmosphere across the country.

Eight fires in the West produced pyrocumulus clouds on Monday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Pyrocumulus clouds can create their own climate from the heat of fires, but they also place smoke high in the atmosphere where it can be carried by air masses over thousands of kilometers.

Near-surface smoke blanketed the Pacific Northwest and the northern plains on Tuesday, where it could keep high temperatures cooler amid the ongoing heat wave.

“The greatest concentration of smoke will be in the West with the fires, but the jet stream has again carried the smoke across much of New England, including Boston,” Hennen said.

Air quality alerts cover all of Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts and extend south to Washington, DC, due to smoke from the Canadian fires.

Higher in the atmosphere, smoke covers most of the United States, with the exception of the Southwestern Desert. Smoldering sunrises will move south along the east coast to the Carolinas and Georgia Tuesday through Wednesday. The northern plains will continue to see heavy smoke throughout the week as fires in the west continue to cause dangerous fire weather conditions.

