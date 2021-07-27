



Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported the UK’s recovery, providing a major growth upgrade, saying the UK’s world-leading vaccination campaign will protect the economy from the super-contagious coronavirus strain.

The IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook predicts that the UK economy will grow by 7% this year, the fastest pace since World War II and comparable to the US among developed countries.

This comes after Australia’s former prime minister warned that Australia’s vaccine launch was a “great failure” due to a significant shortage of jabs amid widespread lockdown.

PM said he would place anti-social criminals into ‘chain gangs’.

Boris Johnson said a prominent “chain gang” would serve as a deterrent to those engaging in antisocial behavior. At the Surrey Police Department, the prime minister said he believed the lockdown “has sparked some anti-social behavior and we have to deal with it”. Read why Johnson said criminals should “pay the debt visibly to society”. His appearance in the press came when the rain stopped for the first time after 10 days of self-isolation. But Michael Deacon sketches how the prime minister was trying to prove he wasn’t a Conservative party. Meanwhile, the police minister argued that the freeze on police salaries was a “difficult decision” but was necessary because of current economic hardship.

Olympic Briefing: Biles withdraws as GB wins bronze.

There was high drama in the gymnastics hall as Simone Biles, the most successful American gymnast in history, was eliminated in the artistic women’s final after completing only one of the competition’s four devices. She later described in tears how she left the US national team “because it was taken away from me doing what I love.” Team GB, who finished sixth in the final reversal of the tournament, won the country’s first bronze medal in team gymnastics at the Olympic Games since 1928. simply the best. The team secured a bronze medal. Japan’s match face Naomi Osaka received a shocking red card from tennis. Stay up-to-date with the Olympic Briefing Newsletter and check out medal tables. It may not be of interest to Nicola Sturgeon and other senior Scottish nationalists, who have been criticized for not publicly supporting GB’s Olympic athletes or failing to congratulate British athletes.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

Sexual harassment inquiries | Rambes City Council used children in care to score points against the Thatcher government in a “toxic game,” an official sexual abuse investigation found. An Independent Investigation into Child Sexual Abuse report concluded that Commission staff “put vulnerable children in the streets” of sex offenders who infiltrate children’s homes and foster care. Read how employees in the London Borough treat children as “worthless”.

Worldwide: Convictions Under National Security Law

A Hong Kong court today found a man guilty of terrorism and incitement to segregation in a first trial conducted under a controversial national security law imposed by China to quell dissent. The watershed ruling sets new indicators on the city’s changing legal landscape and confirms that certain political slogans are now illegal in international financial hubs. Read on to learn more about the allegations against 24-year-old former waiter Tong Ying-kit.

Tuesday interview

‘Racism is harsh to call a working class problem’

