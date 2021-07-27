US government sells Wu-Tang Clan album once owned by Martin ShkreliExBulletin





A silver box handcrafted by Anglo-Moroccan artist Yahya contains the only known copy of the Wu-Tang Clan Once Upon A Time In Shaolin double album. Rashaad Patterson / Paddle8 .

The United States sold the only copy of the Wu-Tang Clan Once Upon a Time in Shaolin album to an anonymous buyer. The price of the sale was also kept confidential.

The album was previously owned by Martin Shkreli, the infamous “Pharma Bro” who raised the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and was later convicted of securities fraud and sentenced to seven years in prison. He was forced to turn it over to the United States in 2018 as part of a $ 7.4 million forfeiture judgment.

The announcement was made today by Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. “Shkreli has been held responsible and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to get rich,” Kasulis said. “With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, its forfeiture payment is now complete.”

Shkreli bought the 31-track album at auction in 2015 for $ 2 million. It was billed as a “unique work of art” with no physical or digital duplicates, and included appearances from the great Wu-Tang family of Redman at Killarmy. Upon learning that it was Shkreli who purchased the album, Wu-Tang member RZA told Bloomberg that the group decided to donate “a significant portion of the profits to charity.”

