CDC changes course on indoor masks in parts of US – troyrecord





By MIKE STOBBE

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines on Tuesday, recommending that even vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in parts of the United States where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling outbreaks of disease. ‘infection.

Citing new information on the ability of the variant to spread among those vaccinated, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools nationwide, regardless of the condition. vaccination status.

In other developments, President Joe Biden said his administration was considering requiring all federal workers to be vaccinated. His comments came a day after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its healthcare workers to receive the vaccine.

Biden dismissed concerns that the new masking guidelines could invite confusion, saying Americans who are not vaccinated are the ones “causing enormous confusion.”

“The more we learn about this virus and the delta variation, the more worried and concerned we need to be. And there is only one thing we are sure of – if those other 100 million people were vaccinated, we would be in a very different world, ”he said.

The White House quickly pivoted on its own masking guidelines, asking all staff and reporters to wear masks indoors as the latest CDC data shows Washington is facing a substantial level of coronavirus transmission.

The CDC’s new mask policy follows recent decisions in Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid the surge in COVID-19 infections. The country records an average of more than 57,000 cases per day and 24,000 hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

The guidelines for masks in indoor public places apply in parts of the United States with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week. That includes 60% of U.S. counties, officials said. Rates of new cases are particularly high in the South and Southwest, according to a CDC tracker. In Arkansas, Louisiana, and Florida, every county has a high transmission rate.

Most new infections in the United States continue to involve unvaccinated people. So-called “breakthrough” infections, which usually cause milder illness, can occur in people who are vaccinated. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, those vaccinated infected had low levels of the virus and were considered unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said.

But with the delta variant, a mutated and more transmissible version of the virus, the level of virus in infected vaccinated people is “indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the nose and throat of unvaccinated people, Walensky said.

Data has emerged over the past two days from more than 100 samples from multiple states and one other country. It is not published and the CDC has not published it. But “it is worrying enough that we feel like we have to act,” Walensky said.

People who are vaccinated “have the potential to pass this virus on to others,” she said.

During much of the pandemic, the CDC advised Americans to wear masks indoors and outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.

Then, in April, as vaccination rates rose sharply, the agency relaxed its guidelines on wearing masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to cover their faces unless they are ‘they are not found in a large crowd of strangers. In May, the guidelines were relaxed further, allowing fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outside in crowds and in most indoor environments.

The guidelines still called for masks in crowded indoor environments, like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but they paved the way for the reopening of workplaces and others. places.

Subsequent guidelines from the CDC said that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks in schools.

For months, COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations steadily declined, but those trends began to change in early summer as the delta variant began to spread widely, especially in areas with low rates of disease. vaccination.

Some public health experts have said they believe the CDC’s previous decision was based on good science. But these experts were also critical, noting that there had been no call for Americans to document their vaccination status, which created an honor system. Unvaccinated people who didn’t want to wear masks in the first place saw an opportunity to do whatever they wanted, they said.

“If all the unvaccinated people were in charge and wore a mask indoors, we wouldn’t see this increase,” said Dr Ali Khan, a former CDC disease investigator who is now dean of the College of Public Health from the University of Nebraska.

Lawrence Gostin, professor of public health law at Georgetown University, drew a similar conclusion.

“It was quite predictable that when they (the CDC) made their announcement, masking would no longer be the norm, and that’s exactly what happened,” Gostin said.

The CDC can be seen as “an about-face,” he said, because there hasn’t been a widely recognized change in science, he said. Moreover, it should not change the behavior of those who need to wear masks the most.

“I don’t think you can actually go back,” he said.

The changes are sure to renew the mask debates in school districts across the country.

In South Florida, the Broward County School Board postponed a meeting on Tuesday on whether students should wear masks in class this fall after around 20 anti-mask protesters refused to don them. . The delay angered protesters, who called on Governor Ron DeSantis, a strong opponent of the mask’s mandate, and the state government to override any mandates imposed by school districts.

“We need a special session of the state legislature to ban this kind of shit right now,” said Chris Nelson, 38, founder of an anti-mask group called Reopen South Florida. He threatened to go to the homes of council members to confront them directly.

“If we cannot be heard in public places, and peacefully, we will go where they are, and let them know how we feel about it, because we will not stand for the children to be masked for another year. “, noted.

Walensky said she was aware of the criticisms and concerns, and she acknowledged that many Americans are weary of the pandemic and do not want to revert to prevention measures. But she said new scientific information forced the decision to change the guidelines again.

“It’s not something I took lightly,” she said.

Ken Thigpen, a retired respiratory therapist who now works for a medical device manufacturer, is fully vaccinated and stopped wearing his mask in public in May. But he started reconsidering the matter last week after his work took him to hospitals in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, where he saw medical centers inundated with COVID-patients. 19.

“This delta variant is intense. It’s so transmissible that we have to do something to tamp it down, ”he said.

“I loved it when I could call the hospitals and they said, ‘We actually shut down our COVID department today or we only have two COVID patients left,'” he recalls. “And now we’re opening the services again, and the numbers are going crazy. “

___

Associated Press editors Aamer Madhani and Alexandra Jaffe in Washington and Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.troyrecord.com/2021/07/27/cdc-reverses-course-on-indoor-masks-in-some-parts-of-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos