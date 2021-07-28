Will Freeport change UK business? City, University of London





Dr. Jonatan Echebarria Fernandez (Republished by Transport & Logistics International)

Freeport benefits the company as it provides tax leverage as goods arriving from abroad only pay duty when they leave Freeport and enter the UK (UK) customs area. There are over 3500 free ports worldwide and the UK had 7 free ports by 2012. However, there are no longer any British Free Ports except for the Free Port on the Isle of Man. According to the European Commission, as of 6 April 2020, there are about 80 ‘free zones’ in the European Union.

The current finance minister, Rishi Sunak, has already come up with the idea of ​​restoring free ports in his ‘Free Ports Opportunities’ report of November 2016, praising the opportunities it will bring in terms of job creation and economic growth in Northern England . Professor Jason Chua, professor of commercial and maritime law at the University of London’s Municipal Law School, believes that the UK’s EU member states have limited and prevented deviations from creating their own trade and customs policies as part of a customs union. In EU state aid rules.

Freeports in the UK are exempt from restrictions on the import, processing and export of goods. For example, raw materials may be imported without tariffs and then processed, redesigned or manufactured to promote UK employment markets, national production and favor a ‘just-in-time’ inventory strategy for supply. Goods. This means businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), can increase their cash flow as they can delay the entry of goods located in free ports into UK customs for several months. Businesses can machine or redesign their products whenever needed.

Final prices may be lower for processed goods coming into the UK compared to raw materials. Another competitive advantage is that the UK is freed from the EU’s expensive domestic bailout system for importing goods into free ports, making it too burdensome to secure financial guarantees for most small businesses. These benefits, combined with the recently announced tax cuts, allow businesses to reduce taxes on new or existing assets. The government also announced a reduced national insurance scheme for new employees from April 2022 in the Queen’s speech on May 11, 2021.

According to the UK budget for March 2021 there will be eight new free ports at East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe and Harwich, the Humber area, the Liverpool City area, Plymouth, Solent, Thames and Teesside. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have ‘green ports’, will have their own free ports policy. However, the latter is subject to EU subsidy rules under the Northern Ireland Protocol to the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement. Other subsidy controls are carried out by the newly established UK Antitrust Authority under World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations. and any “subsidy control provisions” negotiated under FTAs ​​(eg EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, TCA).

Labor has accused the UK government of acting against UK business interests by failing to remove the “tariff exemption” ban from the UK’s free trade agreements (FTAs) with other countries. If import duties are not paid, businesses can no longer enjoy reduced tariffs on exports. Nevertheless, the government has reaffirmed that businesses can choose between getting a refund of import duties or preferential tariff rates under the FTA when re-exporting goods.

There are signs that we are not overly optimistic about the UK’s free-trade ports. First, the European Parliament supports the abolition of free ports, which are accused of promoting tax evasion, money laundering and other illegal activities. The EU-UK TCA does not include tax issues in its dispute resolution mechanism. However, Parties agree to adhere to the broad principles that may have “significant impacts” on trade and investment (TCA, Part 2, Title XI, Chapter 3; see also the Joint Declaration on Subsidy Control Policies for Ports) and to follow international standards. Agreed. To avoid tax evasion, such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) initiative.

Second, if it does not act within the scope of the TCA, the EU must condemn foreign non-EU subsidies received by companies doing business in the EU by relying on adverse WTO subsidies and countervailing measures (SCM) agreements. Appropriate legal frameworks targeting foreign national assistance, which are generally prohibited under EU law (Articles 101 and 102 of the Treaty on EU Functions). WTO rules do not involve services, are applied in a reactive and non-prospective manner, are enforceable and enforceable across countries, and do not obligate businesses to repay unlawful state aid.

The WTO framework provides for objectionable international trade-distorting subsidies (e.g., replacing domestic goods with imports or setting export targets) and permitted permitted objections to dispute resolution under the expedited WTO dispute resolution process. Distinguish between “viable” grants. body to end their side effects. If the latter continues to adversely affect the interests of other countries, the affected country may unilaterally impose a “counterfeiting duty” (i.e., tax the income of subsidized goods).

Third, the European Commission White Paper of 17 June 2020 [COM (2020)] It aims to protect EU companies from unfair competition in the arena of fair competition for foreign subsidies. This white paper was not aimed directly at the post-Brexit UK, but focused on avoiding distortions in the EU internal market in general. The free port falls under Module 1 (foreign grants granted to companies doing business in the EU) and is subject to remedies, including acts or structural remedies or remedies against Member States or the EU. However, in a recent paper, Professor Philippe Corruble argued that the scope of the European Commission for measures applicable to non-EU registered companies seems unclear.

Can the UK benefit from the traditionally cherished maritime trade at the doorstep of the EU?

‘Singapore on the River Thames’ doesn’t seem like the right choice if businesses are allowed to ignore the rules of competition. On the one hand, Rishi Sunak’s original proposal appears to be on the safe side of the WTO’s SCM framework as opposed to the EU’s more restrictive state aid mechanisms. On the other hand, you must respect the rules of fair competition, that is, the “fair competition” rules for grants under the TCA, as you can contest an unjustified grant.

