



Several organizations continue to recognize that Cubans do not receive humanitarian aid from the United States due to the embargo against the country.

For more than 60 years, relations between the United States and Cuba have been plagued by mistrust and antagonism, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. The organization says the tension is rooted in Fidel Castros’ overthrow of a US-backed government in 1959.

On July 11, 2021, tens of thousands of protesters in Cuba took to the streets to voice their grievances against the Cuban government, citing power outages, crippling food and drug shortages and rising inflation in the middle. of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many critics attribute the shortages to an American embargo against Cuba that has been in place since 1962.

Now a VERIFY viewer wants to know if the embargo is preventing humanitarian aid from reaching Cuba.

THE QUESTION

Does the US embargo allow humanitarian aid to reach Cuba?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, the US embargo allows humanitarian aid to reach Cuba, but it is not clear whether Cuban citizens are receiving it.

The VERIFY team received several questions about the situation in Cuba. Our researchers have spent several days studying the question of whether Cubans are receiving humanitarian aid from the United States despite the embargo. What we found is this: The United States says they are legally allowed to send aid, and they send aid. But according to several government sources and non-governmental organizations, there is conflicting information as to whether it ends up in the hands of needy Cubans.

WHAT WE FOUND

Relations between the United States and Cuba turned hostile when Fidel Castro and a group of revolutionaries overthrew the US-backed regime of Fulgencio Batista in 1959, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

In 1961, the United States formally severed diplomatic relations with the country, and the Council on Foreign Relations says that was when the United States began carrying out covert operations to overthrow the regime. Castros.

Then, in 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed a comprehensive economic embargo on trade between the United States and Cuba in response to certain actions taken by the Cuban government, according to the US State Department. The embargo, which was implemented by the US Department of Commerce and the US Treasury Department, remains in effect today.

At a meeting held in New York at the United Nations (UN) headquarters on June 23, 2021, weeks before protests erupted in Cuba on July 11, 184 countries voted in favor of a resolution of the UN calling on the United States to end its embargo against Cuba

During the meeting, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodrguez Parrilla told the United Nations General Assembly that US sanctions due to the embargo against Cuba have made it more difficult for his country to acquire medical equipment. necessary to develop COVID-19 vaccines as well as equipment for food production.

As the virus, the blockade suffocates and kills, it must stop, Rodrguez said.

Meanwhile, Rodney Hunter, the political coordinator of the United States Mission to the United Nations, mentioned during the meeting that despite the embargo, the United States was a major supplier of humanitarian goods to the Cuban people and one of Cuba’s main trading partners.

Every year, we allow billions of dollars in exports to Cuba, including food and other agricultural products, medicines, medical devices, telecommunications equipment, other goods and other items to support the Cuban people. Promoting democracy and human rights remains at the heart of our political efforts, said Hunter.

Groups like Medical Education Cooperation with Cuba (MEDICC), a nonprofit organization that has worked to promote collaboration between the United States and Cuba in the health field since 1997, supported the UN vote. and issued a statement on July 13, 2021, claiming that the US embargo against Cuba strangles the country and its ability to access hard currency for basic needs.

During the pandemic, the US embargo was directly responsible for stopping desperately needed donations of personal protective equipment for health workers, food and medicine. This has slowed the development of Cuba’s COVID-19 vaccines, important to Cuba and other countries, especially in the Caribbean and Africa. It is directly responsible for many shortages on the island, wrote MEDICC.

Nonetheless, according to a fact sheet released by the US State Department’s Office of Economic and Trade Affairs, the embargo remains in place, but US laws and regulations include exemptions and permits for food exports, medicines and other humanitarian goods to Cuba. . The US embargo allows humanitarian goods to reach Cuba, and the US government is speeding up requests to export humanitarian or medical supplies to Cuba.

While Cuban protesters call for respect for their fundamental freedoms and a better future, they also criticize Cuba’s authoritarian regime for not meeting the most basic needs of the people, including food and medicine. We are concerned for the well-being of the Cuban people, the State Department said. Through the Ministries of Commerce, Treasury and Transport, there are many options available to expedite the delivery of humanitarian goods to Cuba. We actively encourage those looking to support the Cuban people to use these options and to contact us if there is a problem.

According to the fact sheet, the US Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) holds several general licensing authorizations designed to enable humanitarian aid and assistance to the Cuban people.

The following General Licenses (GLs) are related to travel, trade and humanitarian assistance with Cuba in accordance with the Cuban Assets Control Regulations (CACR), as stated in the OFAC fact sheet: Provision of humanitarian and trade assistance to fight COVID 19, according to the State Department.

The Biden administration says it is actively pursuing measures that will both support the Cuban people and hold the Cuban regime to account.

There are a number of things we would consider doing to help the Cuban people, but that would require different circumstances or a guarantee that they would not be exploited by the government, for example, the ability to send funds to Cuba. I wouldn’t do it now because the regime is very likely to confiscate those remittances or large chunks, President Joe Biden said in a July 15 press conference at the White House.

On July 22, 2021, the White House released a backgrounder stating that the Biden administration is working to ensure that Cuban citizens have access to the Internet, that they will continue to meet with Cuban American leaders who are helping to make hearing the voices of protesters in Cuba and they are reviewing the remittance policy to ensure that funds arrive in Cuba without being diverted by the Cuban government. The administration is also considering reassigning staff to the US Embassy in Havana.

