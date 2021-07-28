Vaccinees should wear masks indoors in US COVID hotspots: CDC | Coronavirus pandemic News





People in parts of the United States where COVID-19 infections are on the rise should wear masks indoors even if they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the country’s public health agency has advised.

Citing new information on the ability of the Delta variant to spread among those vaccinated, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, staff on Tuesday. students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

In areas with high and high transmission, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public and indoors to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant and help protect others, the CDC director said. , Rochelle Walensky, to reporters at an afternoon press briefing.

The United States averages more than 57,000 cases of coronavirus per day and 24,000 hospitalizations, and public health officials have warned for weeks that COVID-19 infections are on the rise, especially in parts of the country to low vaccination rate.

Walensky said that although vaccinated Americans represent a very small amount of transmission and pointed out that the vast majority of new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths occur among unvaccinated people, those vaccinated still have the ability to transmit the virus to others.

With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans is now more urgent than ever, she added.

Increase in infections

The recent increase in cases comes after masks and other public health restrictions were relaxed, and restaurants, bars and other venues reopened in many parts of the country amid sharply rising rates of national vaccination.

The CDC’s new recommendations aren’t binding, and many Americans, especially in Republican-leaning states, may choose not to follow them.

It’s not a decision we have taken lightly, Walensky said of the new guidelines, acknowledging that many people are frustrated with the ongoing pandemic. This new data weighs heavily on me, this new guidance weighs heavily on me.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed the agency’s recommendations as a further step on our path to defeat this virus.

I hope all Americans who live in areas covered by the CDC guidelines will follow it, Biden said in a statement, adding that hiding students in schools is inconvenient but will allow them to learn and be with their children. classmates with the best protection available.

More importantly, today’s announcement also makes it clear that the most important protection we have against the Delta variant is to get vaccinated. Although most American adults are vaccinated, too many are not. While we’ve seen an increase in vaccinations in recent days, we still need to do better, Biden said.

The CDC had advised people to wear masks for much of the pandemic in places where they could not maintain a six-foot (1.8 meter) distance between themselves and others.

In April, as vaccination rates rose sharply, the agency relaxed its guidelines on wearing masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to cover their faces unless they are were in a large crowd of strangers. In May, the guidelines were further relaxed for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outside in crowds and in most indoor environments.

The guidelines still called for masks to be worn in crowded indoor environments, such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but they paved the way for the reopening of workplaces and homes. other places.

Subsequent guidelines from the CDC said that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks in summer camps or schools.

Some municipalities and states have reimposed mask warrants amid the recent spike in cases. [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Vaccines against the coronavirus are widely available in the United States and 60% of adults are fully vaccinated while 69% have received at least one dose, according to data from the CDC. But millions of people still remain unvaccinated, and the recent increase in cases is particularly pronounced in states with low immunization rates, such as Florida.

Wrong direction

Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, warned over the weekend that the United States was heading in the wrong direction regarding the coronavirus and urged people to get vaccinated.

If you look at the inflection of the curve for new infections, Fauci said in an interview on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, noting that most of the infections were in Americans who had not been vaccinated.

It is among the unvaccinated and since we have 50 percent of the country is not fully vaccinated, it is a problem especially when you have a variant like Delta which has this extraordinary characteristic of being able to spread very efficiently and very easily from person to person, he said.

Some municipalities and states have reimposed mask warrants amid the increase in cases.

In St. Louis, Missouri, a county-wide mask warrant went into effect Monday, requiring most people, regardless of their immunization status, to wear a mask indoors and on public transportation.

Sixty percent of U.S. adults are fully immunized while 69 percent have received at least one dose, CDC data shows [File: Karen Pulfer Focht/Reuters]

Los Angeles, Calif., Also recently reinstated its mask requirement, while the top public health official in King County, Washington, which includes the city of Seattle, last week asked everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces even if they are vaccinated.

Calls have also increased to demand, among other things, that health workers be vaccinated.

Due to the recent wave of COVID-19 and the availability of safe and effective vaccines, our healthcare organizations and companies advocate that all healthcare and long-term care employers require their workers to receive the vaccine. COVID-19, a group of more than 50 healthcare organizations, including the American Medical Association, said Monday.

On the same day, the US Department of Veterans Affairs said it would require its doctors and other medical personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming the first federal agency to impose such a mandate.

