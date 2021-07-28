UK gas users may face a hydrogen charge on their household bills.





UK Energy Update

The UK government is looking to add a new levy to household gas bills as a subsidy to hydrogen producers as it tries to start a new industry.

A new “Hydrogen Strategy”, to be released next week, will set out how to increase the use of low-emission gases as part of the UK’s plan to achieve its “net zero” carbon target by 2050.

This document will begin negotiations on a new type of mechanism that will ensure that hydrogen companies receive predictable prices for future sales.

Homes account for nearly a fifth of carbon emissions. Last year, the government made plans to upgrade the home heating system, such as replacing gas boilers with low-carbon heating appliances such as hydrogen appliances. Hydrogen is expected to play a role in fields that are difficult to electrify, such as shipping and heavy industry.

According to government officials, the mechanism is similar to the “contract for the difference” used by an offshore wind company and the price of energy produced by the Hinkley Point C reactor under construction in Somerset.

The use of “CFD” has helped lower the price of offshore wind power by more than 70% over the past decade, making it one of the cheapest forms of power generation. However, it could cost consumers higher in the short term as governments look for ways to subsidize support for clean fuels and related infrastructure.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently set out 10 green initiatives that include new targets of 5 GW by 2030 and 1 GW of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2025.

Hydrogen has long been used in industrial processes, but is now mostly derived from fossil fuels.

Governments and industry are now using renewable energy (“green hydrogen”) to capture the carbon emissions generated when electrolyzing water or turning it into natural gas (“blue hydrogen”) to produce fuel without releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. want to do hydrogen”).

Some of the world’s largest energy companies are concurrently bidding for government support to develop a carbon capture and storage project in the UK that will form the backbone of future “blue” hydrogen initiatives.

The oil and gas industry has been an important proponent of blue hydrogen in the UK, but some environmental groups are concerned that it will secure the long-term future for gas producers and will be less effective at reducing emissions than home heating solutions such as heat pumps.

Blue hydrogen is considered more cost-effective than the green version, at least initially, because production can use existing infrastructure such as gas pipelines.

But critics have warned that government or bill payer support for hydrogen derived from natural gas should be limited on the grounds that it is a transitional fuel.

Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace in the UK, highlighted the dangers of CFD systems deprecating support from other forms of renewable power while they could prove viable.

“You don’t have unlimited bandwidth on your government or household bills to support multiple charges,” Parr said.

“We expect the price of green hydrogen and other renewable forms to fall faster. . . So there is a risk of bundling the UK with more expensive and less clean fuel in the long run.”

Two trials of fully hydrogen-heated homes began this month in the UK, and pilots with up to 20% hydrogen blending in parts of a public gas network in the northeast of England were approved this week.

The idea for a new hydrogen rate on the bill comes as ministers prepare for a back-bench backlash from some legislators over the impact of a net-zero 2050 target on household finances.

The Sun newspaper on Tuesday reported that the government plans to postpone the ban on gas boilers until 2035 due to concerns about the cost of replacing them.

The division, BEIS, will release a detailed net-zero strategy in September, and the Treasury will release a concurrent report examining the cost of achieving the target.

